New Rebates For Canon & Nikon Top-Tier Bodies + Free Battery Grips | Deal Dash
In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Gearing up for summer, most of the major brands have some manner of sales going on, and they’re pretty spectacular, and some are better than what we saw around the holidays.
Both Canon and Nikon in particular are offering major discounts on some of their top-tier bodies (make of that what you will…), and in addition to the rebates are throwing in free first party battery grips, which on their own go for anywhere from $300-$450. This is on bodies like the Nikon D500, D750, D810, and Canon 5D Mark IV, and Canon 6D Mark II.
However, Canon is not alone as Fujifilm has just released a large scale rebate offering also, including on their top tier of bodies like the X-Pro2, X-T2, and even the GFX 50S, on which can be saved $1,000. And of course Sony which can’t be ignored.
Nikon
- Nikon D750 DSLR
- Nikon MB-D16 Multi Battery Power Pack
- Watson Watson EN-EL15 Lithium-Ion Battery Pack
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- Nikon D810 DSLR
- Watson Watson EN-EL15 Lithium-Ion Battery Pack
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- Nikon MB-D12 Multi Power Battery Pack
- Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens
- Nikon MB-D17 Multi Power Battery Pack for D500
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- Nikon D7200 DSLR
- Nikon D5600 DSLR
Canon
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with Free Battery Grip
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with Free Battery Grip
- *List of all free battery grip offers
- Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens
- Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens Video Creator Kit
- Canon Advanced 2 Lens Kit with 50mm f/1.4 and 17-40mm f/4L Lenses
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
- Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera with 24-105mm Lens
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM
Fujifilm
- Fujifilm GFX 50S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera with 45mm Lens Kit
- Fujifilm X-Pro2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- Fujifilm X100F Digital Camera
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens
- Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR
- Fujifilm 35mm f/1.4 XF R
- Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R
Sony
Here’s a list of some of the standout deals we recommend:
- Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 Lens
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS Lens
- Sony VG-C3EM Vertical Grip (For A7RIII, A7iii, A9)
- Sony A-Mount to E-Mount Lens Adapter
- Sony Vertical Battery Grip for a7 II, a7R II, and a7S II
- Sony Alpha a7S II
- Sony Alpha a7R II
- Sony Alpha a9
- Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit
