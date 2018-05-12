New Rebates For Canon & Nikon Top-Tier Bodies + Free Battery Grips | Deal Dash

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

Gearing up for summer, most of the major brands have some manner of sales going on, and they’re pretty spectacular, and some are better than what we saw around the holidays.

Both Canon and Nikon in particular are offering major discounts on some of their top-tier bodies (make of that what you will…), and in addition to the rebates are throwing in free first party battery grips, which on their own go for anywhere from $300-$450. This is on bodies like the Nikon D500, D750, D810, and Canon 5D Mark IV, and Canon 6D Mark II.

However, Canon is not alone as Fujifilm has just released a large scale rebate offering also, including on their top tier of bodies like the X-Pro2, X-T2, and even the GFX 50S, on which can be saved $1,000. And of course Sony which can’t be ignored.

Nikon

Canon

Sony

Here’s a list of some of the standout deals we recommend: