There is a “new” Nikon D750, (or some variant of this model), on the way and Nikon Rumors has gotten ahold of some early specifications for the potential updated camera.

Specs (from Nikon Rumors)

  • The Nikon D750 replacement will not be called D760 – it will have a higher model number (between D760 and D800, maybe 770 or 790)
  • It will be a merge of the D700 series and the D800 series (not sure what that means – maybe in terms of functionality)
  • 24MP BSI sensor
  • 4k video support (no 4k 60fps), 1080p 120fps
  • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • No built-in flash
  • Higher ISO (better than the D850)
  • 2x UHS-II SD memory cards
  • Between 51 and 153 AF points – one number that I was given is 105 AF points
  • Touchscreen
  • An updated interface like the Z -series
  • Slightly smaller and lighter body than the current D750
  • To be released in 2020 (it could be as early as January-February, but this is not confirmed)

A replacement to the Nikon D750 has been long anticipated, so this new camera may make a lot of Nikon shooters very excited. That said, I don’t see much here to be overly excited about. It looks like it’ll basically be a Nikon Z6 except that it’ll have two UHS-II SD card slots and an optical viewfinder. There’s a decent chance, however, that this rumor is missing some key details. Let’s hope there’s more.

