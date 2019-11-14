There is a “new” Nikon D750, (or some variant of this model), on the way and Nikon Rumors has gotten ahold of some early specifications for the potential updated camera.

Specs (from Nikon Rumors)

The Nikon D750 replacement will not be called D760 – it will have a higher model number (between D760 and D800, maybe 770 or 790)

It will be a merge of the D700 series and the D800 series (not sure what that means – maybe in terms of functionality)

24MP BSI sensor

4k video support (no 4k 60fps), 1080p 120fps

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

No built-in flash

Higher ISO (better than the D850)

2x UHS-II SD memory cards

Between 51 and 153 AF points – one number that I was given is 105 AF points

Touchscreen

An updated interface like the Z -series

Slightly smaller and lighter body than the current D750

To be released in 2020 (it could be as early as January-February, but this is not confirmed)

A replacement to the Nikon D750 has been long anticipated, so this new camera may make a lot of Nikon shooters very excited. That said, I don’t see much here to be overly excited about. It looks like it’ll basically be a Nikon Z6 except that it’ll have two UHS-II SD card slots and an optical viewfinder. There’s a decent chance, however, that this rumor is missing some key details. Let’s hope there’s more.

