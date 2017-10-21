New Workshop - Unscripted!

Purchase Now!
Tips & Tricks

New LEE Reverse ND Filters ‘Do the Job Properly’

By Justin Heyes on October 21st 2017

Sunrises and sunsets can be a difficult time for any photographer. There is a mix of different exposures, from the Sun to the sky, and the foreground elements that all must be accounted for.

Most of us are guilty of using the graduated filter in Lightroom to bring down and overexposed sky, but with prolonged use, you begin to see the digital manipulation everywhere.

[REWIND: The Phottix Juno | Phottix Announces New Affordable Flash]

Another method to combat this multitude of exposures is to bracket exposures can combine them in post-production. While this will create a natural looking image, I know of many photographers who would rather get one picture correct in-camera and spend the least amount of time on a computer; this is where reverse ND filters come into play.

A reverse gradient neutral density filter is a filter specifically designed for shooting sunrise and sunset where the highest amount of light is near the horizon. They are usually characterized by a hard transition in the center of the filter and a gradual transition toward the top. LEE Filters has launched three new Reverse ND filters that are designed wrangle in the extreme luminance of sunrises/sunsets by up to 4 stops.

The new filters were cocreated with the help of photographer Mark Bauer to “do the job properly” without the harsh, inconsistent transitions of other filters. LEE makes the filters in three different strengths: 2-Stop, 3-Stop, and 4-Stop.  All three filters have been developed for the 100mm, Seven5, and SW150 systems. They are all available for pre-order now at B&H here.

Tags:
Previous
DJI Opens Largest Retail Location in...
Next
5 Tips To Take Better Black & White...
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Five | Photographing the Ceremony
Continuing with the mission of taking consistently incredible imagery, this course has been designed to train wedding day teams of all sizes.

Related Articles

DJI Opens Largest Retail Location in L.A. | Grand Opening This Weekend With Free...
By Kishore Sawh on October 20, 2017
5 Tips To Take Better Black & White Images
By Brittany Smith on October 21, 2017
PSA | FAA Suggests Ban on Cameras & Other Electronics From Checked Bags
By Kishore Sawh on October 21, 2017

Connect with us!