New LEE Reverse ND Filters ‘Do the Job Properly’

Sunrises and sunsets can be a difficult time for any photographer. There is a mix of different exposures, from the Sun to the sky, and the foreground elements that all must be accounted for.

Most of us are guilty of using the graduated filter in Lightroom to bring down and overexposed sky, but with prolonged use, you begin to see the digital manipulation everywhere.

Another method to combat this multitude of exposures is to bracket exposures can combine them in post-production. While this will create a natural looking image, I know of many photographers who would rather get one picture correct in-camera and spend the least amount of time on a computer; this is where reverse ND filters come into play.

A reverse gradient neutral density filter is a filter specifically designed for shooting sunrise and sunset where the highest amount of light is near the horizon. They are usually characterized by a hard transition in the center of the filter and a gradual transition toward the top. LEE Filters has launched three new Reverse ND filters that are designed wrangle in the extreme luminance of sunrises/sunsets by up to 4 stops.



The new filters were cocreated with the help of photographer Mark Bauer to “do the job properly” without the harsh, inconsistent transitions of other filters. LEE makes the filters in three different strengths: 2-Stop, 3-Stop, and 4-Stop. All three filters have been developed for the 100mm, Seven5, and SW150 systems. They are all available for pre-order now at B&H here.