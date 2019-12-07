Since the season of rain and snow is officially here we have chosen the humble umbrella to be the star of the new COOPH video! It’s an object you can find in every home and one that you use regularly too.

In this video we show you 5 great tips to take epic photos with yours. Check it out and next time you are out with your umbrella why not try out one of our ideas!

For such a short video, there’s a lot of tips to get inspired by. From using a “regular” umbrella, gaff tape, & smoke bombs, to some unique uses of “photography” umbrellas, there’s something in here for pretty much any style. Have a look and let us know if you picked up something new or have tried it out before. If you have some other umbrella tips, let us know in the comments below and be sure to share some of your work!