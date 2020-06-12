A few days ago we discussed the lenses on the 2020 Canon roadmap. Now we have some information on a few lenses Canon is planning to release in 2021. None of them appear to be “L” lenses, but I expect we’ll hear rumors of those coming next year as well. We also have some information on some interesting patent rumors for three RF Macro lenses, an 85, 90, and 100mm f/2.8.

Canon Lenses Coming in 2021 (from Canon Rumors)

Canon RF 18-45mm IS STM

I don’t know if this is for full-frame, or perhaps a kit lens for an APS-C RF camera. Though I don’t believe we’ll ever see “RF-S” lenses.

I don’t know if this is for full-frame, or perhaps a kit lens for an APS-C RF camera. Though I don’t believe we’ll ever see “RF-S” lenses. Canon RF 24mm Macro IS

I have no information on the focus motor or what type of macro capabilities the lens will have.

I have no information on the focus motor or what type of macro capabilities the lens will have. Canon RF 100-400mm IS USM

This will be a non-L 100-400mm lens.

Canon Macro Lens Patents (from Canon Watch)

RF 85mm F2.8 1:1 MACRO

Focal length: 84.92 mm

F number: 2.92

Half angle of view: 14.29

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 120.23 mm

Back focus: 10.60 mm

RF 95mm F2.8 1:1 MACRO

Focal length: 94.82 mm

F-number: 2.92

Half angle of view: 12.85

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 124.00 mm

Back focus: 14.11 mm

RF 100mm F2.8 1:1 MACRO

Focal length: 99.75 mm

F-number: 2.92

Half angle of view: 12.24

Image height: 21.64 mm

Lens length: 169.97 mm

Back focus: 14.00 mm

My Thoughts

While the first couple of years for the EOS R saw the introduction of a lot of professional-level RF glass (RF 28-70 f/2, RF 50 f/1.2 etc.), it looks like Canon is going to be focusing on entry-level lenses in 2020 and 2021. This is essential for the EOS R line to gain traction with amateur enthusiasts. That said, the “L” lineup is still missing some important prime lenses, namely the 24mm and 35mm. I expect we’ll see one or both of those in the next year as well, even though I haven’t seen them in any of the recently released roadmaps. In the list of coming lenses above, the MACRO lenses stand out. The 100 MACRO is a standard in many wedding photographers’ kits, so it’ll be interesting to see what Canon comes out with. Curiously though, it looks like they’re also planning to release a 95mm and 85mm MACRO. Do we need a 95mm and 100mm MACRO? Probably not. Perhaps they are just testing different options, and they’ll only release on of those. That’s what I’d bet on.

Check Pricing for Canon RF Lenses Here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon