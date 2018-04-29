New Canon & FujiFilm Deals + Many With Free Battery Grips | Deal Dash

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

Canon’s rebate program had just ended recently, and in a bit of surprise move they have made a new rebate program and made the deals even sweeter. These rebates, in addition to being for their most popular camera bodies and lenses like the 5D Mark IV, 6D Mark II, and 5D Mark III, many of those bodies also come with a free battery grip in addition to the rebate. Given that those battery grips cost hundreds, some cameras offer savings values of around $1,000.

However, Canon is not alone as Fujifilm has just released a large scale rebate offering also, including on their top tier of bodies like the X-Pro2, X-T2, and even the GFX 50S, on which can be saved $1,000.

[REWIND: When To Buy a 1.8 Lens Over a ‘Better’ 1.4 Lens]

Check out the offerings below, and for the new Sony deals.

Canon

Sony

Here’s a list of some of the standout deals we recommend: