New Canon & FujiFilm Deals + Many With Free Battery Grips | Deal Dash
In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Canon’s rebate program had just ended recently, and in a bit of surprise move they have made a new rebate program and made the deals even sweeter. These rebates, in addition to being for their most popular camera bodies and lenses like the 5D Mark IV, 6D Mark II, and 5D Mark III, many of those bodies also come with a free battery grip in addition to the rebate. Given that those battery grips cost hundreds, some cameras offer savings values of around $1,000.
However, Canon is not alone as Fujifilm has just released a large scale rebate offering also, including on their top tier of bodies like the X-Pro2, X-T2, and even the GFX 50S, on which can be saved $1,000.
[REWIND: When To Buy a 1.8 Lens Over a ‘Better’ 1.4 Lens]
Check out the offerings below, and for the new Sony deals.
Canon
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with Free Battery Grip
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with Free Battery Grip
- *List of all free battery grip offers
- Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens
- Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens Video Creator Kit
- Canon Advanced 2 Lens Kit with 50mm f/1.4 and 17-40mm f/4L Lenses
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
- Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera with 24-105mm Lens
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM
Fujifilm
- Fujifilm GFX 50S Medium Format Mirrorless Camera with 45mm Lens Kit
- Fujifilm X-Pro2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- Fujifilm X100F Digital Camera
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera
- Fujifilm X-T20 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens
- Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR
- Fujifilm 35mm f/1.4 XF R
- Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R
Sony
Here’s a list of some of the standout deals we recommend:
- Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 Lens
- Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens
- Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS Lens
- Sony VG-C3EM Vertical Grip (For A7RIII, A7iii, A9)
- Sony A-Mount to E-Mount Lens Adapter
- Sony Vertical Battery Grip for a7 II, a7R II, and a7S II
- Sony Alpha a7S II
- Sony Alpha a7R II
- Sony Alpha a9
- Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.