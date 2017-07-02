New 3-In-1 Lens Adaptor For Sony Cameras | Adapt New/Vintage Lenses, Close Focus Any Lens & Built-In ND

The ability to adapt a wide variety lenses to mirrorless cameras has saturated the market with a plethora of adaptors and forced manufacturers to innovate to create more compelling offerings. Fotodiox is a brand that relentlessly pursues the coveted real estate in your gear bag and their hope is to position themselves as a premier alternative for first-party accessories. They’ve created a new adapter that they think will check a few boxes for shooters and bring them into the Fotodiox fold – the DLX Stretch.

This 3-in-1 adaptor is versatile and should expand it’s appeal across a few genres of photography. Here are the three tricks this tool brings to the party.

#1 – Adapt lenses to your Sony camera, while providing manual aperture control for select lenses that lack it.

#2 – Reduce focusing distance by extending the length of the adaptor giving you increased macro ability.

#3 – Accepts Fotodiox’s new ND filters that you can drop into the back of the lens.

This looks like a fun adaptor for Sony users and I think it will find wide application for landscape, food, video and more. The adaptor also highlights the trend of applying a neurtal density filter internally. More advanced video cameras from Sony, such as the FS5 have an electronic ND and Fotodiox and Apurture have adaptors that offer built-in ND, and this is a trend that I hope first party manufactures follow.

The Fotodiox DLX stretch adaptor is listed at $129 and you can view the entire line here.

Let’s take a look at the new Fotodiox DLX Stretch.