It’s sunset at the beach and I’m going to show you two of my favorite natural light portrait setups for photographing couples.

We’re here at the mouth of a cave as it approaches golden hour. My goal is to use the direction of the sunlight with the cave opening to create dramatic scenes with deep shadows. As with most natural light portrait setups, my gear list is short and simple:

Setup #1

My composition for my first setup captures the opening of the cave at an angle.

This angle allows me to place my models, Tyson and Olivia, in the brighter area of the frame as Olivia leads Tyson out. Exposing for the sky will prevent any highlights from blowing out while retaining plenty of shadow detail.

Pro-tip: When shooting toward the direction of light, have your models slightly turn their faces to their sides to capture the highlights.

Here is closer angle of the same setup.

Setup #2

For this setup, I’m going to place Olivia and Tyson directly in front of the sun. For looks like these, it’s a good idea to wait until the sun is fairly low in the sky. I got down close to the ground to compose Olivia and Tyson in the brightest part of the frame. I also positioned the camera in Olivia’s shadow to capture those beautiful highlights from the sun.

From here, I’m able to move closer and capture a variety of looks.

Conclusion

