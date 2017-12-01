Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Natural And Authentic Couples Portraits In 3 Simple Steps | Minute Photography

By Pye Jirsa on December 1st 2017

Most photography clients say the same thing before a session, that they feel awkward and uncomfortable in front of a camera. In under a minute, learn how to help your clients feel comfortable and wow them with natural and authentic couples portraits!

The video above is part of our Minute Photography series, where we explain photography and lighting tips & tricks, myths, and techniques. For more education and details on concepts related to this article, be sure to check out our Complete Posing Workshop or stream our gold standard education in SLR Lounge Premium.

