Welcome to the Memorial Weekend Deal Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software!

This holiday weekend, we have deals & announcements from companies like, Adorama, Bloom, B&H, Skylum, BorrowLenses, and more! But please keep in mind, while many companies are giving steep discounts on their products and services right now, we do not encourage unnecessary spending and hope that you maintain an adequate safety net for you and your family. However, it’s worthwhile to look through all of your business needs and recurring subscriptions to see if there are opportunities to save. Find things that you and your business already need and things that you were likely to buy anyways.

SLR Lounge – Decreased Existing Premium Memberships

Here at SLR Lounge, we’ve discounted our premium membership renewals by $100 to help ease the financial burden for our current Premium Members. We’re also offering the same discounted rates for new members with the code STAYPOSITIVE. Find out more information here.

Save On Skylum Luminar 4 & Bundles – May 23-28th

This weekend Skylum is running a special Memorial Day Offer to give photographers yet another reason to keep themselves busy at home. The sale, (and special landing page), will only be live from May 23rd-28th, 2020!

Luminar Inspiration bundle – Luminar 4 + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – $79 (old price $133, savings $54)

– Luminar 4 + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – (old price $133, savings $54) Luminar Plus Bundle – Luminar 4 + “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4” by Jeff Carlson + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – $89 ($158, savings $69)

– Luminar 4 + “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4” by Jeff Carlson + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – ($158, savings $69) Luminar Max Bundle – Luminar 4 + Aurora HDR + “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4″ by Jeff Carlson + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – $149 (old price $257, savings $108)

– Luminar 4 + Aurora HDR + “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4″ by Jeff Carlson + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – (old price $257, savings $108) Upgrade – Luminar 4 + “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4” by Jeff Carlson – $54 (old price $114, savings $60)

– Luminar 4 + “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4” by Jeff Carlson – (old price $114, savings $60) Luminar 4 owners – “The Photographer’s Guide to Luminar 4″ by Jeff Carlson + Sky Pack “Burst of Drama” + Looks pack “Capture Your Wanderlust” – $39 (old price $69, savings $30)

B&H Deals Of The Week

Save Big on a huge selection of items from Microphones & Laptops to Camera Bundles & Game Consoles at B&H Photo this week!

Save $100 on Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses Accessory Kit – $449

Save $150 on Sony Alpha a6100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens and Accessories Kit – $698

Save $1,500 on FUJIFILM GFX 50R Medium Format Mirrorless Camera with 50mm Lens and Accessories Kit – $3,998.95

Deals Of The Week with Adorama

Save $119.05 on Toshiba Dynabook Tecra A50 15.6″ Full HD Notebook Computer, Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro, Graphite Black – $779.95

Save $500 on Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera, 24.3MP, 5-Axis Image Stabilization, Fast Hybrid AF, BIONZ X Processor, XAVC S Full HD Movies, WiFi and NFC – $898.00

Save $200 on Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body – $1,796.95

Save $20 on RSA KN95 Protective Face Masks (10-Pack) – $29.95

Save on V-Flat World V-Flats



Save & get Free Shipping (domestically), when you order a set of 2 V-Flats from V-Flat World

Fstoppers Sale – Save Up To 30% When Bundling Tutorials

Save On Rentals With BorrowLenses

Save 15% on any and all rentals and get Monday, 5/25, and Tuesday, 5/26 totally free when your rental spans those days.

Save 15% with code: MAY15

Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan.

Miscellaneous Offers