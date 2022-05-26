To celebrate Memorial Day, we’re launching a huge sale for our education and presets. If you’d like to elevate your photography skills or expand your editing toolkit, be sure to take advantage of these special offers. Check out our the three Memorial Day specials below.

$50 off an SLR Lounge Premium Annual Membership

Access the training systems we use in our own studio for lighting, posing, marketing, sales, editing and more for real world success in today’s market. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re a seasoned pro, you’ll find a blueprint to help you get to the next level.

Instruction by Pye Jirsa

10,000+ Students and Alumni

1,500+ HD Video Tutorials

300+ Exercise Files & PDF Guides

10+ Years of Experience Training Students

Up to 26% Off Visual Flow Presets

Visual Flow is offering up to 26% off of their industry-standard Lightroom presets. Created in partnership with DVLOP, this patent pending preset system gives photographers an intuitive and powerful way to create professional results in just a few clicks.

This is a great chance to expand your creative toolkit, speed up your post-production workflow, and experiment with new styles. Included in the sale are the following packs:

The [NEW] Pure Pack – Clean Editorial Presets

– Clean Editorial Presets The Modern Pack – Warm and Vibrant Presets

– Warm and Vibrant Presets The Pastel Pack – Light and Airy Presets

– Light and Airy Presets The Mood Pack – Dark and Moody Presets

– Dark and Moody Presets The Crush Pack – Bold and Vivid Presets

– Bold and Vivid Presets The Black and White Mixer – 30 B&W Presets

– 30 B&W Presets The Retouching Toolkit – 73 Brushes and Tools

Discount: Up to 26% Off

Code: MEMORIAL2022

Expiration: 05/31/2022

Shop Here

33% Off The Photo Argus Landscape Photography Lightroom Presets

We partnered with The Photo Argus to create the ultimate set of Landscape Photography Lightroom Presets. This Memorial Day weekend, take 33% off the presets, bringing the entire set down to just $20.09.

The presets are sold as a bundle that includes the following three packs: The Vibrant Presets, The Stylization Presets, and the Advanced Brushes. Combined, they create a complete workflow for landscape photographers, from basic color correction to creative stylization, and even local adjustments. The pack contains over 40 Presets and 20 Brushes.

