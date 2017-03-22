5 Must Have Settings for Midday Shoots | Facebook Live

Afraid of midday sun? We’re bringing you 5 tips that will change the way you approach midday shoots!

We received a question about shooting in peak afternoon sunlight from one of our Facebook Community Group members and took to Facebook Live to answer it, see the entire video here:

When shooting in harsh light, we want to capture the best exposure possible. This will not only make post processing easier, but if we can identify where our highlights are clipping we can retain as much of the image as possible. To consistently get our ideal exposure, here are 5 must-have settings that have changed our midday shoots:

1. LCD Brightness

First we will change our LCD Brightness from Auto to Manual. With Auto Brightness, our displays will make bright scenes appear brighter, and dark scenes will appear darker, which isn’t a true representation of the exposure. Switch to a manual setting so that your LCD is consistent in every image. Although this takes some adjusting, it is one step to easily identify your camera exposure and develop consistent images.

2. Histogram



Just as with our LCD Brightness, we want to make sure we can identify our ideal exposure. Switch from using your histogram sometimes, to making it a habit and use it always. This feature allows us to easily identify and adjust our exposure to maximize the dynamic range.

3. Highlight Alert

While our histogram is a great measurement of our exposure levels, it can be hard to identify where our highlights are blown. By enabling the Highlight Alert you can see the blown portions of the image and adjust your exposure settings accordingly.

You can see in this slide from the workshop that there is indeed an approach you can take when faced with harsh sunlight to make sure you get the most ideal set-up.

4. Back light Our Couple

With overhead sun, we want to position our couple with their backs to the light. Ideally we want to frame our subjects in the highlight, allowing for great separation from the background. See how we set-up our shots from an actual engagement session here!

5. Watch Hard Light

Make sure to use a fill to preserve highlights; this will help to minimize hard light and also to darken the image. Try using our favorite light reflector or off-camera flash. When harsh lighting is inevitable, here’s a quick tutorial on how we salvaged the image above by setting yourself up for success in Lightroom.

