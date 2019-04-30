Community Critique: Making the Most of Natural Light with Jay Cassario
Welcome to our fifth episode of Community Photo Critique! This series was developed to help our community members grow and learn exponentially to take their photography to the next level. As artists, we should constantly be seeking criticism. We need to learn from our mistakes and find better, more efficient ways to produce incredible imagery. In the long run, this is what will make us more successful.
On this episode, we are diving into Natural Light Photography Critique with photographer Jay Cassario:
A huge thank you to the photographers who submitted their images for this session, we hope you found our critique helpful and encourage you to submit more of your work for future episodes. You can see more of Jay’s work on his Website and Instagram.
Off The Grid – Workshop in Iceland (7/22-7/26)
Jay is teaming up with photographers Bud Johnson and Jason Vinson for 5 days in Iceland that will be the “fun and adventurous workshop that I’ve had in mind for the past 3 years”. Learn more about it here!
How To Submit Your Photos
Currently, submission is exclusively for our SLR Lounge Workshop Purchasers & Premium Members. If you are a Premium member please make sure to join our Facebook Group. If your photo wasn’t chosen for this round, don’t worry there is still so much to learn from just watching critique.
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
