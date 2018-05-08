Mark your calendars! May 21st to 31st, 2018 will be our first ever, SLR Lounge Lighting Week and we’re getting things started a little early with a new giveaway!

What is Lighting Week?

The goal of Lighting Week is simple – to learn easy, portable, and cost-effective lighting techniques that you can use in any scene or environment to create incredible images.

During Lighting Week, we’ll be releasing free tutorials, holding live webinars, and much more. Additional details to be released soon but in the meantime, what better way to celebrate Lighting Week than with a lighting-themed giveaway!

The giveaway prize

We’ve teamed up with the amazing team at MagMod to give away a Pro Kit which includes MagGrip, MagSphere, MagBounce, MagGrid, MagGel and Creative Gels!

This $190 value brings unlimited opportunities to create lighting magic! MagMod is known for their portable lighting modifiers that can drastically change the look of any scene. The Pro Kit includes the ability to control the color, shape, quality, and direction.

how to enter

Magmod Professional Lighting Kit Giveaway ($190 Value!)



There are 4 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 4 you can gain up to 12 individual entries to increase your chances of winning.

the following countries: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Somali. Winner will receive direct shipment once giveaway has closed. One lucky winner will be randomly selected on May 29th, 2018.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win the MagMod Pro Kit and please be sure to stay tuned for more Lighting Week announcements!