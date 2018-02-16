Lunar New Year Sale Live Now

By Christopher Lin on February 16th 2018

Happy Lunar New Year! The year of the dog starts TODAY, and we know it’s going to be a great one. So before heading over to the inlaw’s for some hot pot and Heineken, I wanted to set up and announce our 2018 sale.

To celebrate, we’re offering $88 off our Premium Memberships this 3-day weekend only. We rarely discount this much, but we couldn’t help but play around with the number 8, given its significance in Chinese culture and association with good luck. So enjoy and let’s make 2018 an amazing year of growth and prosperity together.

Here are the details:

Discount: $88
Code: LUNAR2018
Sign up Page: Click Here
Expiration: 2/19/2018 at Midnight PST

Last Month’s Most Popular Courses

If you haven’t checked out our education lately, here are our most viewed courses in the last month (all available in Premium):

  • Wedding Workshop 6 – Photographing Details That Get Published
  • The Complete Posing Workshop
  • Lightroom CC Workshop Bundle
  • Lighting 201
  • Headshot Photography 101
  • Lead Generation & Instagram Playbook
  • Photography 101
  • S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell

Featured Trailer

Here is the trailer for one of our latest releases, Photographing the Ceremony.

Upcoming Workshops & Resources

In 2018, here’s what we have in store (all to be included in Premium):

  • Updated Adobe Camera Raw Presets
  • Wedding Workshop 7 – Photographing Group Portraits
  • Wedding Workshop 8  –  Photographing the Reception
  • Photography Business Content (Titles TBD)
  • Much More!
Join Premium

HOW PREMIUM IS HELPING PHOTOGRAPHERS

“SLR Lounge Premium membership totally changed my life by improving my business 10 fold!”

Rashad Mosley of Vision & Style Photography

 


“Having SLR Lounge Premium in my back pocket is invaluable.

Michael Waller of Michael Waller Photography

 

“Their tutorials were the most comprehensive, the most entertaining, well produced and by far the best bang for the buck! The little time I do have available to improve my photography is spent watching Premium Content.”

Trevor Dayley of Trevor Dayley Photography

“From posing to lighting to SEO and post-production, SLR Lounge has helped turn our hobby business into a full-time studio. If you’re on the fence about it, get off the fence and go invest in your future with SLR Lounge Premium. You won’t regret it.”
Bryan Schneider of Schneider Family Photography

Join Premium
