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Skylum’s Luminar Black Friday 2026 sale is live now, with lifetime licenses for its AI photo editor starting at $99, down from $417. That’s up to 77% off, the largest discount Skylum offers all year, and it runs through November 30, 2026. All three plans are one-time purchases, and each includes a year of AI tools and the new Fall Upgrade 2026.

SLR Lounge readers can take an extra 10% off any plan with code SLRLOUNGE10 at checkout, which brings the Desktop Only license down to $89.10.

Get the Luminar Black Friday deal

Luminar Black Friday 2026 Pricing

The Discount column reflects the Black Friday price before the extra 10%. Skylum backs every purchase with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Existing Luminar owners can log in on the pricing page to see a loyalty discount on their upgrade.

What’s in Each Plan

Desktop Only ($99): a perpetual license for macOS and Windows on two computers, the Fall Upgrade 2026, and one year of Skylum’s AI tools (Photo Restoration, GenErase, GenSwap, GenExpand and the AI Assistant).

All Platforms ($139): everything in Desktop Only, plus Luminar Mobile on three devices, the new Luminar on Web editor on three devices, cross-device editing, and Spaces web galleries for sharing work.

Max ($159): everything in All Platforms, plus a year of Luminar Prime. That adds Skylum’s Library of Assets: 2,900+ presets, 490+ LUTs, 490+ overlays, 70+ skies and 24+ creative courses.

The $40 jump from Desktop Only to All Platforms is the one to think about. If you cull or share images from your phone, or want to start an edit on a laptop and finish it somewhere else, it’s worth it. If Luminar is only ever going to run on your editing machine, Desktop Only covers you.

What’s New in Luminar’s Fall Upgrade 2026

Skylum released the Fall Upgrade on October 28, a few weeks into the sale, so anyone buying now gets the newest version.

Enhance 2.0: the one-slider auto-improvement tool, which Skylum says now does a better job protecting highlights, skies and skin tones.

Atmosphere 2.0: adds fog, haze and clouds that follow the scene’s depth and lighting rather than sitting flat on top of the image.

Smart Composition: AI crop suggestions based on subjects, faces and classic composition rules.

AI Assistant 2.0: accepts plain-language requests like “make this warmer and more cinematic” and applies the edits directly.

Printing and export: print from Luminar to your own printer or order a lab print, plus a full-screen export preview with watermarks, resizing and an export queue.

The other big addition is Luminar on Web, which launched October 15. It brings Light Depth, Sky Replacement, presets and LUTs to a browser-based editor, and it’s included with the All Platforms and Max plans.

We reviewed Luminar in depth earlier this year in our Luminar 2026 Review. A few tools stood out for working photographers.

Light Depth was the biggest surprise. It reads the depth of a scene and lets you brighten or darken the foreground and background separately, like a smarter version of burning and dodging. For wedding and portrait work, it’s a fast way to pull a couple forward from a busy background without hand-painting masks.

Photo Restoration repairs old prints and film scans, including dust, scratches and fading, without manual cloning. If clients ever bring you family photos to fix, this alone can justify the $99.

GenErase, GenSwap and GenExpand handle object removal, replacement and canvas expansion. We tested them on real wedding images in our look at Luminar’s generative AI editing tools. GenErase in particular is a quick fix for exit signs, stray guests and other distractions.

Luminar also works as a plugin for Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. You can keep Lightroom for cataloging and send individual images to Luminar for the heavy lifting.

How Luminar Compares

The main reason to buy Luminar during Black Friday is the ownership model. Adobe’s Lightroom and Photoshop Photography plan is subscription-only, so at $99 the Desktop Only license costs less than half a year of Adobe’s 20 GB Photography plan at $19.99 a month. The difference is that Luminar keeps working if you stop paying.

That said, Luminar isn’t a full replacement for Lightroom for high-volume shooters. Its catalog is fine for personal work, but wedding and event photographers delivering thousands of images per job will likely still want Lightroom or Capture One for culling, batch work and catalog management. Luminar is strongest as a companion editor for the images that need extra attention.

For more options, see our guide to AI photo editing options for photographers.

Trade-Offs to Know Before You Buy

The “lifetime” license covers the software you buy, but not everything inside it forever. The generative and AI tools (Photo Restoration, GenErase, GenSwap, GenExpand and the AI Assistant) are included for one year. After that, Skylum’s upgrade plan renews automatically at $69 a year, and it also covers future feature releases. Because the desktop license itself is perpetual, cancelling should leave you with the version you already own, so set a reminder if you don’t plan to renew.

The AI Assistant and generative tools also need an internet connection. The rest of Luminar works offline, which matters if you edit on location or while traveling.

How to Get the Luminar Black Friday Deal

Sale dates: live now through November 30, 2026

Prices: Desktop Only $99, All Platforms $139, Max $159 (one-time purchase)

Extra 10% off: use code SLRLOUNGE10 at checkout

Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

Existing users: log in on the pricing page to see your loyalty discount

Where: skylum.com

Find more deals on cameras, lenses, lighting and editing software in our Black Friday Deal Tracker.

Our Take

At $89.10 with our code, Luminar’s Desktop Only license is one of the easier software buys this Black Friday for photographers who want strong AI editing without another subscription. Just go in knowing that the generative tools are a one-year inclusion, and decide before next November whether the upgrade plan is worth keeping.

Meta description: Luminar Black Friday 2026: up to 77% off Luminar lifetime licenses from $99 through Nov 30, plus an extra 10% off with code SLRLOUNGE10. See plans and pricing.