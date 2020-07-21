Led lights are important tools for any visual content creator, and for those ones that consider that mobility without compromising power is a must, then the new Lume Cube 2.0 might be the perfect solution.

What is Lume Cube?

It is a small, powerful LED light source that can be used for all kinds of photography and videography needs. Its brightness can be adjusted from 0 to 1,500 lumens in a very small cube design that’s portable enough you can put several units in your pocket. The Lume Cube can be controlled remotely with your smartphone, in fact, you can control up to five units wirelessly. These little devices can work either as an external flash for photos or as continuous lights for video.

Looking Back

Way back in 2014, Lume Cube overcame its fundraising goals for launching its brand-new, LED lighting system on Kickstarter. Aimed both at still and video shooters, the original light offered 1,500-lumen light output with Bluetooth wireless control in a remarkably compact package. So much power was concealed in a small size (4 x 4 x 4.5cm) that was also rugged and waterproof.

Version 2.0

Despite the success and appreciation from many users, Lume Cube took into consideration the feedback to launch a second-generation with several improvements.

The biggest improvement between the Lume Cube 1.0 and the 2.0 is the quality of light provided from the LED chip. The Lume Cube 2.0 has a highly improved LED Chip that provides a CRI of 95+ (as opposed to the 85+ in LC 1.0). The 2.0 also had an important makeover with the manual buttons, keeping the interface pretty much the same, as well as the small size of the device.

The new version also offers an added low-light mode with a 1-10% power range in 1% increments, controllable either from the smartphone app or the Lume Cube’s own physical controls.

Who Is It For?

The flexibility and portability of the device will benefit photographers and videographers that work through different styles: Mirrorless and DSLR´s cameras, GoPro, drones, and cellphones. The Lume Cube can be adapted to all of them.

For still photography, Lume Cube works either a continuous light source or an optically triggered slave flash. Alternatively, multiple lights can be controlled individually or as a group using an Android / iOS app.

Energy charger

The second-generation comes with a USB-C port and the devices are fully charged in a time range between 45 and 60 minutes. The battery has the ability to run up to 1.5 hrs. at 100% brightness. If you decrease the intensity of the light, the Lume Cube can run for around three hours!

Waterproof

Lume Cube is waterproof to a maximum depth of 9.1m, down from 30.5m for its predecessor. That’s deep enough to take it for snorkeling or recreational scuba diving. Keep in mind while it’s great to bring with you in the water, it is not suitable for deeper dives.

Diffusers and Modifiers

It is possible to get free creativity to gel, diffuse, and modify the Lume Cube through a full spectrum of artistic lighting options. Magnetically mount each accessory to the modification frame to achieve a new lighting effect. The best part is that they are all stackable! Combine multiple accessories for unique lighting effects.

Some accessories available for Lume Cube include flat white diffusers, snoots, barn doors, bulbs, warming and color gels, or honeycomb grids.

Uses for the Lume Cube 2.0

The possibilities with the Lume Cube are endless. If you are a wedding photographer, think about how cool it would be to use a few of these as video lights, or perhaps additional lights to light up the dancefloor!

It is also possible to light portraits, paint with light, capturing stunning trails of light, attaching them to your drone, light water from the inside, illuminate the surroundings to lit landscapes, or using them for macro photography. Again, possibilities with Lume Cube are only limited by your imagination.

Technical Specifications

Beam Angle 80°

Color Temperature 5600K

Color Accuracy Standard CRI 95

Photometrics 69.7 fc / 750 lux at 3.28′ / 1 m

Dimming Yes, 0 to 100%

Number of LEDs 1 (Daylight)

Battery Chemistry Lithium-Ion

Battery Runtime 90 Minutes

Mount Type 1/4″-20 Female

Dimensions 1.6 x 1.6 x 1.7″ / 4.1 x 4.1 x 4.3 cm

Weight 3.5 oz / 99 g

Verdict

The Lume Cube 2.0 improves on its predecessor in almost every way with its enhanced lighting ability, increased battery life, and USB-C compatibility. If you’re a content creator who’s looking for a budget lighting solution or something that’s small enough to occupy a permanent slot in your kitbag, consider the LumeCube 2.0 a very bright and powerful idea indeed.

