Back in 2014, the photography community was introduced to the Lume Cube, touted as the “Future of LED lighting.” It wasn’t long before they began releasing even more products, like the Lume Cube Air and the Lume Cube Strobe—both heavily targeting drone users and photographers.

These low-cost LED lights took the world by storm! Now, they’re back, and introducing the Lume Cube 2.0—with the same compact size as its predecessor and “enough power to light the room!”

The Lume Cube 2.0 LED Light

The new Lume Cube 2.0 comes complete with an ultra-tough aluminum body, a low-light mode aimed at long-exposure photography, and rounded out with app-control powered by Bluetooth technology—all in the same size as the original Lume Cube 1.0!

The incredible thing about the 2.0 is its ability to provide an 80-degree beam angle. That, along with its 1.5 hours of runtime at max output make this little LED light simply incredible and a must-buy!

The Lume Cube 2.0 is available for the low price of $89.95. Be sure to check out their site for more of the awesome little technical specs of this lighting beast. You won’t be disappointed!

(Via YouTube)