Loupedeck has announced a new plugin for Adobe® Photoshop® today at Adobe MAX. Loupedeck worked closely with the Adobe team to build the new plugin on its Unified Extensibility Platform (UXP) in Photoshop, and it is designed to provide an enhanced editing experience with Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck Live. The new Loupedeck plugin is now available in the plugin marketplace found in the Adobe Creative Cloud® desktop application across all regions, at no additional cost to Loupedeck users.

“We collaborated with Adobe to develop the new plugin and to ensure Loupedeck users could easily integrate and maximize their creative potential with the new features offered by Photoshop the moment it was available,” said Mikko Kesti, Founder and CEO of Loupedeck. “Our new plugin for Photoshop incorporates the software’s new features into both the Loupedeck CT and just-launched Loupedeck Live, giving creators the power to further customize their Photoshop experience. They can now leverage the full functionality of their device to produce professional quality results in less time.”

Users of the new Loupedeck plugin for Photoshop will experience faster overall performance, as well as feature improvements like:

Ability to add adjustment layers and control their corresponding parameters with dials and/or wheel

Reset functionality for individual adjustment parameters

Intuitive control over Font settings

Quickly scroll through and view the history panel with dial and/or wheel

Increased control over Curves, including the ability to adjust color channel curves separately and control curve points

Smoother control over Brush settings and Zoom In/Out functions

Streamline workflow by combining Photoshop actions into macros within the Loupedeck software

Full control over Layer Properties

Ability to control Quick Actions (e.g. select object, remove background) introduced in Photoshop 2020

Better performance for Camera Raw

“We’re big fans of the Loupedeck team and how their new plugin for Photoshop helps users speed up their workflow and produce high-quality results during the editing process,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. “Photoshop users will now have increased functionality when using their Loupedeck devices and the ability to take even more control over a wide variety of Photoshop features, including the newly introduced Quick Actions.”

Pricing & Availability of Loupedeck Products

The Loupedeck Creative Tool is available for purchase in the Loupedeck Online Store, Adorama, B&H, Amazon.com for $549. The device currently features native integrations with Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition, Ableton Live, and Streamlabs.

The Loupedeck Live is now available for purchase in the Loupedeck Online store and Amazon.com for $269.

