Loupedeck has announced a new streaming plugin for OBS Studio for Mac, available now, (February 23, 2021), for all Live and CT users. What’s OBS Studio you ask? Well it’s a free & open-source software for video recording & live streaming, which is ideal in this work from home days and everyone creating a podcast/youtube channel.

This new native integration will provide the same features and controls as the currently available Windows plug-in, allowing streamers to seamlessly switch between scenes, toggle sources, fine-tune audio, and create custom macros within the OBS Studio program.

The new OBS Studio for Mac plug-in was developed as a direct response from Loupedeck users, who routinely requested Mac access for the OBS Studio plug-in and will allow Mac users to access the same features available on the Windows version. Users can seamlessly switch between scenes, toggle sources, fine-tune audio, and create custom macros within the OBS Studio program. In addition to OBS Studio, Loupedeck also offers the following native software integrations: Streamlabs (Windows only), Twitch, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Illustrator, Ableton Live, Adobe Audition and Adobe After Effects CC.

The new plug-in will be accessible to all Loupedeck Live and Loupedeck CT users through a software update available for download at Loupedeck.com.