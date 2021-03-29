On Think Stupid Simple, we had with us Erika and Lanny Mann, AKA, TwoMann. TwoMann are a photography duo who have become globally recognized for their bold and unique photography style that defies and transcends industry standards. Their persistence on capturing the most authentic moments has won them countless awards and are highly sought out by clients from around the world. Erika and Lanny also host workshops, events, and recently launched Two Mann U, an intensive photography mentorship program where students can learn how to think outside the box and look for moments that tell the most compelling and genuine stories.

In this episode, we dive into a great conversation about how they capture the authentic and unexpected moments of weddings and what it took to find their genuine voice in the industry.

About the Podcast

If you haven’t heard, we’ve launched a new podcast called Think Stupid Simple. It’s a place to have authentic long-form conversations with inspiring individuals across all walks of life. The goal is to uncover the stupid-simple truths that can help us all lead happier and more successful personal and business lives.

Tune in every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a new episode!

How to Listen and Connect

➜ Visit our Website: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/

➜ Listen on Spotify: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spotify

➜ Listen on Apple: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/apple

➜ Listen on Spreaker: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/spreaker

➜ Listen on Google Podcasts: https://thinkstupidsimple.com/google

➜ Listen on Youtube embedded below or click here to subscribe

Full Episode on Youtube

Excerpts from the Episode

If you’re short on time, we’ve included a few of our favorite snippets from the full episode below.

Capturing What’s Real

Finding Our Meaning

Learn more about Two Mann on their Instagram and Website and don’t forget to check out Two Mann U. For more episodes, be sure to subscribe on your podcast platform of choice.