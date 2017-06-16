Lightroom Tips | How To Retouch Skin In Lightroom

While Adobe programs are not generally heralded for their simplicity, Lightroom’s slider-based approach is definitely less intimidating to delve into than its complicated elder sibling, Photoshop. Lightroom doesn’t cover every bit of ground that Photoshop can traverse, but as it has advanced through the years, it offers more and more capabilities that allow its users to reside within its boundaries without stepping out into the unknowns of Photoshop-land.

Even if you’re familiar with the ins and outs of Photoshop, it can be more convenient to do as much work as possible in only one program without bouncing around between apps that can bog down computer systems that don’t boast major RAM.

One area of work that can be done in Lightroom alone that may surprise is portrait retouching. Photoshop is going to be a more powerful and precise tool for a lot of retouching methods, but Lightroom can be used successfully if that is your preferred software. Let’s have a look at how Pye retouches skin in Lightroom.

BEGIN WITH GLOBAL ADJUSTMENTS

Our sample image began life looking a little darker and moodier than the desired outcome, but with a few slider adjustments, we can create a more ‘bright and airy’ look with a more even skin tone. This image is brighter on one side of the face, but if we bring up the exposure and drop the whites and highlights, we can create a more even light.

Next we reduce contrast via the contrast slider with the intention of bringing it back in another way – with a point curve adjustment.

The ‘before’ version of this image had a slight green cast, thanks to the window light. Windows often have a green-tinted coating that can pass on a slight tint to your subjects. We boosted magentas to counteract the green, and then added a little warmth with the white balance slider to give the subject’s skin a little more ‘life.’

SPOT REMOVAL

Spot retouching in Lightroom is a less seamless experience than doing the same in Photoshop, however, with a little tweaking, you can get the results you want.

*A note on spot retouching – a good rule of thumb when choosing what to remove and what to leave in the photo is to consider whether the spot in question is permanent. Permanent features, like moles, are best left in a shot unless the client asks for it or has expressed insecurity. Remove ill-timed blemishes to your heart’s content.

When doing your spot retouching, you don’t necessarily have to blow your image up to epic proportions and peek at every pore. If you know the largest print you make is going to be 8×10, you can enlarge the image to about that size on your screen and if you can’t see a blemish at that level of magnification, you won’t need to waste time on removal.

To do the spot removal, select the clone/heal tool from the upper right portion of Lightroom’s tool panel. Lightroom has a tendency to sample from an area that won’t blend seamlessly into the photo, but fortunately you can change the sampled area by clicking it and dragging to a more suitable area of the image. Look out for repeated patterns of texture when cloning – they are a dead giveaway to your retouching and don’t look natural.

When you’re removing lots of spots in Lightroom, your workspace can quickly become cluttered with little gray pins everywhere. To hide them, simply press the ‘H’ key, and to see them again, press it once more.

LOCAL ADJUSTMENT BRUSH

For the skin under our subject’s eyes, we’ve used our Skin Softening brush preset (free for Premium members!) but if you’d like to DIY your adjustment, drag down sliders for clarity and sharpness and add some noise reduction. Be careful not to overdo it though – if it looks unnatural, ease up on the adjustments until it’s believable. We don’t want to obliterate the lines here, we just want to reduce their appearance.

For a different type of adjustment, click ‘new’ where the mask options are ‘new’ and ‘edit’ – this can be found at the top of the local adjustment brush panel.

If there are areas of skin that are more saturated than the rest, our Skin Desaturation preset is a good choice. Again for the DIY-ers, make slight reductions in clarity, saturation, and contrast via adjustment brush sliders.

Next we’ve used our Line Diminisher brush preset which reduces clarity and contrast more substantially than the previous brush preset and also brings down sharpness. We painted over smile lines and made slight additions to our under-eye adjustment. You can have a look at the direct settings here if you don’t yet have the SLRL Presets.

