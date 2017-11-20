Lightroom Better | The Difference Between Vibrance & Saturation

A great post-production workflow involves a keen eye that locks in on the details of an image. It is those skillful adjustments that give that image a quality which causes viewers to pause and soak in its beauty and creativity. The way to accomplish this is to fully understand how the tools at your disposal impact your photo. However, with so many tools at the tip of your stylus, their unique benefits can become unclear because the effect of different tools can sometimes overlap; to wit, we consider the Saturation and Vibrance sliders. Atlanta photographer, Evan 5ps exposes the difference between the two and adds a bit of clarity for your benefit.

Saturation v Vibrance

They both strengthen the intensity of the color in your image, however; they both do so differently.

Saturation intensifies all the colors in your images.

Vibrance is more specific and its effect is focused on the mid-tones of an image.

In Lightroom, you can find pairs of sliders that impact an image in a similar fashion: white & highlights, blacks & shadows. It is important to get familiar with why they impact your image differently and then when it is best to deploy each respective adjustment to create your masterpiece. As you advance in your photographic and post-production skill, those little details will become more important to master. Speaking of, if this is the kind of information you’re looking for then the following pieces will be right up your alley:

Shadows vs. Blacks | What’s The Difference & When To Use Which?

Highlights vs. Whites | What’s The Difference & When To Use Which?

If you’re looking to dive a little deeper into editing software, the Lightroom 101: CC Crash Course or Lightroom CC Collection Bundle is a good place to start.