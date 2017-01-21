Giveaway | Enter to Win a Prize from Lensbaby & Our Grand Prize (valued at $5,200)

Lighting Tutorial | Using Laws Of Light To Create Dimensionality In Your Photos

Where would we be were it not for theory and structure in learning? Any of you who have endured or enjoyed structured photographic education in some fine institute of fancy book-learnin’ will likely recall your lighting exercises, and I specifically remember being tasked to shoot a cube in a specific environment, set number of lights to create no shadows but to light all sides. It was tedious when it was the first time confronted with such things, but the rewards were there – it forced you to think critically about distance, light laws, reflective surfaces, power control, the lot.

For those of you who haven’t approached anything like this, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens has put together something along those lines, and it shows you how to approach and execute the lighting of a single object and many together whilst still controlling light to create a sense of dimension. This is the culmination of the series where he teaches lighting a cube, sphere, and cylinder, and the group dynamics are important to understand.

You can expect to get a better grasp on the ‘why’s of lighting in a certain way as well as the hows, and you should be able to carry this theory over into whatever subject matter you’re shooting, from products to people to weddings – the theory stays the same. Check it out below.

