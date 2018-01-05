LG Announces First 5K Ultra-Wide Monitor with HDR600 and Thunderbolt 3 Ahead of CES

With CES 2018 only a few days away, LG has announced few new monitors which they will showcase at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. The monitors in question will feature LG’s new Nano IPS technology, which absorbs excess light in order to deliver more accurate and vibrant colors.

The 32UK950 and the 34WK95U are aimed at the photographers and graphic editors and feature panels with 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR600, and Thunderbolt 3 with power delivery up to 60W. The more enticing of the two is LG ‘s 34WK95U.

The Nano IPS technology in both monitors delivers “a broad range of accurate colors”, according to LG. VESA’s new standard DisplayHDR-600, supports HDR10 processing and up to 600 nits brightness.

The 34WK95U is LG’s first 5K ultra-wide monitor. It beyond the specs listed above, it features a 34″ 5K (5120×2160) resolution display at 60Hz with a 21:9 aspect ratio; all while in housed in a 4-Side Edge Borderless Design.

LG 34WK95U Specifications

Screen Size 34-inch

Resolution 5120×2160

Panel Type Nano IPS

Aspect Ratio 21:9 (Ultra-Wide)

Refresh Rate 60Hz

Ports Thunderbolt 3

Brightness 600 cd/m2

HDR10, DisplayHDR 600

The new 34WK95U from LG is expected to start shipping in May with a price point of $1,499 and the32UK950 is expected at $1,299. You can sign up to be notified at B&H here when it becomes available, here.