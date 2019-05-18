Leica Launches A Special Edition CL ‘100 Years of Bauhaus’

Leica Camera has just released a special edition Leica CL ‘100 jahre bauhaus’ camera kit in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus school of art and design in Germany. The set is comprised of a silver Leica CL camera with a matching silver Elmarit-TL 18 mm f/2.8 ASPH. lens and a black leather carrying strap. To further highlight the Bauhaus anniversary, the camera’s leather covering and leather strap are embossed with the Bauhaus word mark. The Leica logo, in keeping with the Bauhaus emphasis on minimalist aesthetics, has been reduced and desaturated to pure black to give the entire camera a monochromatic palette.

Technical Specs

Camera type – Digital APS-C system camera

– Digital APS-C system camera Lens mount – Leica L bayonet with contact strip for communication between lens and camera

– Leica L bayonet with contact strip for communication between lens and camera Compatible lenses – Lenses with Leica L-Mount, Leica M/R lenses using the Leica M-Adapter L/R-Adapter L

– Lenses with Leica L-Mount, Leica M/R lenses using the Leica M-Adapter L/R-Adapter L Sensor – APS-C sized CMOS sensor (23.6 x 15.7 mm) with 24.96/24.24 million pixels (total/effective), aspect ratio 3:2

– APS-C sized CMOS sensor (23.6 x 15.7 mm) with 24.96/24.24 million pixels (total/effective), aspect ratio 3:2 Photo Resolution – DNG: 6016 x 4014 Pixels (24 Megapixels), JPEG: optional 6000 x 4000 Pixels (24 Megapixels), or 4272 x 2856 Pixels (12 Megapixels), or 3024 x 2016 Pixels (6 Megapixels)

– DNG: 6016 x 4014 Pixels (24 Megapixels), JPEG: optional 6000 x 4000 Pixels (24 Megapixels), or 4272 x 2856 Pixels (12 Megapixels), or 3024 x 2016 Pixels (6 Megapixels) Video resolution/frame rate – Optional: 3840 x 2160 p (4K) 30 fps, 1920 x 1080 p (FHD) 60 fps, 1920 x 1080 p (FHD) 30 fps or 1280 x 720 p (HD) 30 fps

– Optional: 3840 x 2160 p (4K) 30 fps, 1920 x 1080 p (FHD) 60 fps, 1920 x 1080 p (FHD) 30 fps or 1280 x 720 p (HD) 30 fps Video recording time – Depending on ambient or housing temperature video recordings are possible up to a maximum length of 29 minutes, maxi- mum file size is 4 GB, if a recording exceeds this limit, the respective part is automatically stored in another file

– Depending on ambient or housing temperature video recordings are possible up to a maximum length of 29 minutes, maxi- mum file size is 4 GB, if a recording exceeds this limit, the respective part is automatically stored in another file Processor – MAESTRO II Generation

– MAESTRO II Generation Storage media – SD/SDHC/SDXC memory cards, multimedia cards, UHS II-standard is supported

– SD/SDHC/SDXC memory cards, multimedia cards, UHS II-standard is supported ISO range – Automatic, ISO 100 to ISO 50000

– Automatic, ISO 100 to ISO 50000 Shutter speed range – 30 s to 1⁄25000 s (up to 1⁄8000 s with mechanical, beyond that with electronic shutter)

– 30 s to 1⁄25000 s (up to 1⁄8000 s with mechanical, beyond that with electronic shutter) Picture series – Max. approx. 10 fps with mechanical shutter/ 10 fps with electronic shutter function, max. approx. 33 pictures (DNG+JPG) and max. approx. 140 pictures (JPG only) at full speed, then depending on memory card properties

– Max. approx. 10 fps with mechanical shutter/ 10 fps with electronic shutter function, max. approx. 33 pictures (DNG+JPG) and max. approx. 140 pictures (JPG only) at full speed, then depending on memory card properties Monitor – 3” TFT LCD, 1.04MP, touch and gesture control possible

– 3” TFT LCD, 1.04MP, touch and gesture control possible Body dimensions (WxHxD) – 131 x 78 x 45 mm

(WxHxD) – 131 x 78 x 45 mm Weight – Approx. 403 g/353 g (with/without battery)

The Leica Design

The reduction on the essentials is a principle, the product designers of Leica feel obliged to. That‘s why Leica decided to create this limited special edition of the LEICA CL on the occasion of the anniversary program “100 years of bauhaus”. With a black Leica Logo, a discreet lettering on the black leather as well as a special carrying strap with the embossed “Bauhaus” lettering, this special edition is an elegant, iconic piece of German product design, that exemplary obeys the principle of “form follows function”.

The camera’s leather trim and carrying strap are embossed with the distinctive Bauhaus logo while the CL body features the iconic Leica logo in black.

This limited-edition camera comes equipped with all the original Leica CL features such as a 24-megapixel sensor, fast autofocus, 4K video recording as well as connection to the Leica FOTOS App where pictures and videos can be easily be shared to various social media networks.

Each camera has a dedicated serial number for collectors on the top of the camera housing. The Leica CL represents the juxtaposition of iconic design and advanced technical standards. This portable system camera is a versatile everyday tool for photographers that delivers pristine image quality and sensory satisfaction.

View other Leica CL Editions from our preferred vendors here;

Adorama | Amazon | B&H

The Leica CL ‘100 jahre bauhaus’ is on sale starting today exclusively at Leica Stores and Boutiques for $3,750 and limited to only 150 sets worldwide.

For more information or to purchase this new limited edition camera, check the link from Leica Here and find a location near you.

What do you think about this camera? Are you a Leica Shooter? Is this something you’d add to your kit (or collector shelf)? Let us know in the comments.