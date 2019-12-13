Leica Camera has teamed up with HODINKEE, the foremost destination for all things in the world of horology, to debut a stunning new special edition set inspired by the faded bezel of a vintage timepiece owned by HODINKEE founder and CEO Ben Clymer. Limited to just 250 sets worldwide, the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for HODINKEE, which includes a Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens, is a nod to the desirable “ghosted” aesthetic emerged through the natural aging and wear of a wristwatch bezel, creating an equally beautiful new look and feel with a storied past.

“The Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for HODINKEE is the realization of not only my fascination of how timeless object age and evolve, but a partnership with a brand that has been a part of my life for a long time and one that I greatly admire,” says Ben Clymer, CEO of HODINKEE. “This limited edition was inspired by the first dive watch that I purchased. In its original condition, the stainless-steel watch would have had a rich black dial and bezel, and markers that were bright white and luminous. With time and exposure, the dial and bezel faded to gray, and the markers turned cream. This “ghosted” watch is among the most beautiful and charming examples of an interesting life lived.”

The “Ghost Edition” remains true to Leica’s minimalistic design with the purposeful omission of the Leica red dot logo and is finished entirely in matte gray with white and silver accents. The top and bottom plates of the camera body and the lens are coated with a matte gray paint with white enamel-filled engravings, whereas the body is covered in a gray cowhide leather for a soft, stylistic feature point. The muted color tones evoke the “ghosted” look that inspired the limited-edition camera yet offer a stylish design that stands on its own.

The “Ghost Edition” set maintains all the technical features of the original M10-P, naturally drawing parallels between the mechanical complexities of the camera with the intricacies of fine watchmaking. From the incredibly quiet mechanical shutter that barely utters a whisper to the touch and feel of the shutter speed dial and aperture ring that harken to the turning of the rotating bezel of a dive watch. Even the mechanical movement of the watch – its beating heart house within its case, not visible to the user – plays counterpart to the coupled rangefinder of the camera, it too hidden from sight under the camera’s top plate. Both perfect examples of precision engineering and mechanical excellence, relying on the motion and actions of their users to operate in harmony.

Meanwhile, the lens included in the set – the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. – is one of the most versatile M lenses. Whether it is a shallow depth-of-field look when shot wide-open, high-contrast available-light applications or landscapes with immense depth of field, the lens performs wonderfully in any situation.

The Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” for HODINKEE will be available beginning December 12, 2019. The edition is limited to only 250 camera sets worldwide, each of which bears a distinctive serial number. The set also includes a stylish and rugged gray rope strap with genuine Italian vegetable-tanned black leather accents, and a certificate of authenticity.

But Wait, There’s More

Additionally to this epic new camera, Leica has finally released the long awaited Summilux 90mm f/1.5 ASPH lens; A new extremely fast prime lens for the Leica M-System. The Summilux-M 90 mm f/1.5 ASPH. renders portraits with a breathtakingly shallow depth of field – allowing for the subject to stand out in perfect focus with amazing clarity while the background appears lusciously blurred. The optical design of the lens sets new standards while delivering exceptional performance with the aperture wide open. In addition to the moderate telephoto focal length for portraiture, the high speed of the lens makes it ideal for available light photography and its short minimum focusing distance makes it possible to get close enough to bring each and every fine detail to life.

The optical design of the Summilux-M 90 mm f/1.5 ASPH. is extremely complex and features eight elements, two of which are aspherical and made from specialized glass, arranged in six groups,. A floating lens element – an engineering feat when implemented in such compact lenses – ensures that the outstanding performance of the lens is maintained at all focusing distances. Vignetting and distortion, generally encountered with such fast lenses, play practically no role at all thanks to the advanced design of the lens. The integrated lens hood of the Summilux-M 90 mm f/1.5 ASPH. can be quickly and easily deployed and locked with a twist to provide further protection against stray light and reflections.

A closest focusing distance of one meter and a reproduction ratio of 1:8.8 make the Summilux-M 90 mm f/1.5 ASPH. an ideal lens for portrait photography. Its high speed for this focal length fully utilizes the potential of the Leica M-Bayonet mount. This new Summilux-M has a close relation to the Noctilux-M 75 mm f/1.25 ASPH. in terms of optical design and construction and offers a similar, extremely shallow, depth of field that is around half the depth of the legendary Leica Noctilux-M 50 mm f/0.95 ASPH.

The Summilux-M 90 mm f/1.5 ASPH. has both high quality materials and glasses as well as exceptional precision in the manufacturing and assembly process. This guarantees endurance and value can be seen first-hand in the smooth focusing action of the lens and the control over bokeh, which demand precise alignment of the optical system. With its ability to isolate subjects with an extremely shallow depth of focus and a focal length that simultaneously enables shooting from a less intrusive distance, the Summilux-M 90 mm f/1.5 ASPH. stands out clearly among the classical focal lengths for portrait photography.

Technical Specifications of the Summilux-M 90mm

Focal Length 90mm Maximum Aperture f/1.5 Minimum Aperture f/16 Lens Mount Leica M Format Compatibility Full-Frame Angle of View 23° Maximum Magnification 1:8.8 Minimum Focus Distance 39.37″ / 1m Optical Design 8 Elements in 6 Groups Diaphragm Blades 11 Focus Type Manual Focus Image Stabilization No Filter Size 67mm Dimensions (ø x L) Length without / with lens hood extended: 3.58″ / 4.01″ (91 mm / 102 mm)

Diameter without lens hood: 2.91″ (74 mm) Weight 35.6 oz / 1010g

Pricing & Availability