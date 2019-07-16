Leica Announces the V-Lux 5, The Most Travel-Ready & Versatile V-Lux Camera To Date
The Leica V-Lux 5 is the latest addition to Leica Camera’s lineup of premium compact cameras. As the newest iteration of the V-Lux line, the Leica V-Lux 5’s high-performance zoom lens and large 1-inch sensor ensure excellent imaging performance.
The new camera offers photographers high-speed autofocus and burst shooting capabilities that are quick enough to keep up with any subject, while the long 25-400mm equivalent zoom range will get photographers extremely close in both still-pictures and high-quality 4K video. It is the perfect companion to take everywhere and capture subjects both near and far, without sacrificing quality.
Pricing & Availability
The most travel-ready and versatile V-Lux camera to date is on sale beginning today at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers for $1,250
Some key features at a glance of the new camera:
- 20 megapixel 1-inch sensor
- 9.1-146 mm (25-400 mm equiv.) f/2.8-4 ASPH. lens
- 2.36 megapixel OLED EVF with 0.74x magnification
- High-speed AF & 12 fps continuous burst shooting
- 4K video recording and 4K photo modes
- Wi-Fi + Bluetooth connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app
Technical Specifications
- Pixels Actual: 20.9 Megapixel
- Effective: 20.1 Megapixel
- Maximum Resolution 4864 x 3648
- Aspect Ratio 4:3
- Sensor Type CMOS
- Sensor Size 1″
- Image File Format JPEG, RAW
- Focal Length 9.1 to 146mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 25 to 400mm)
- Optical Zoom 16x
- Maximum Aperture f/2.8 to 4
- ISO Sensitivity Auto, 125 to 12800 (Extended: 80 to 25600)
- Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority
- Continuous Shooting Up to 12 fps at 20.1 MP
- Up to 30 fps at 8 MP
Recording Modes MP4, UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p [100 Mb/s]
Recording Limit Up to 29 Minutes, 59 Seconds
Video Encoding NTSC/PAL
Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo)
External Microphone Input (Stereo)
- Built-in Flash Yes
- External Flash Connection Hot Shoe
- Memory Card Slot 1 x SD/SDHC/SDXC
- Connectivity USB 2.0 Micro-B
- Wireless Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS None
- Battery 1 x Rechargeable Lithium-Ion (Approx. 440 Shots)
Package Weight 3.045 lb
Box Dimensions (LxWxH) 8.25 x 6.65 x 5.95″
