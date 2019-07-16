Leica Announces the V-Lux 5, The Most Travel-Ready & Versatile V-Lux Camera To Date

New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

By David J. Crewe on July 16th 2019

The Leica V-Lux 5 is the latest addition to Leica Camera’s lineup of premium compact cameras. As the newest iteration of the V-Lux line, the Leica V-Lux 5’s high-performance zoom lens and large 1-inch sensor ensure excellent imaging performance.

The new camera offers photographers high-speed autofocus and burst shooting capabilities that are quick enough to keep up with any subject, while the long 25-400mm equivalent zoom range will get photographers extremely close in both still-pictures and high-quality 4K video. It is the perfect companion to take everywhere and capture subjects both near and far, without sacrificing quality.

Pricing & Availability

The most travel-ready and versatile V-Lux camera to date is on sale beginning today at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers for $1,250

Adorama | B&H

Some key features at a glance of the new camera:

  • 20 megapixel 1-inch sensor
  • 9.1-146 mm (25-400 mm equiv.) f/2.8-4 ASPH. lens
  • 2.36 megapixel OLED EVF with 0.74x magnification
  • High-speed AF & 12 fps continuous burst shooting
  • 4K video recording and 4K photo modes
  • Wi-Fi + Bluetooth connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app

Technical Specifications

  • Pixels Actual: 20.9 Megapixel
  • Effective: 20.1 Megapixel
  • Maximum Resolution 4864 x 3648
  • Aspect Ratio 4:3
  • Sensor Type CMOS
  • Sensor Size 1″
  • Image File Format JPEG, RAW
  • Focal Length 9.1 to 146mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 25 to 400mm)
  • Optical Zoom 16x
  • Maximum Aperture f/2.8 to 4
  • ISO Sensitivity Auto, 125 to 12800 (Extended: 80 to 25600)
  • Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority
  • Continuous Shooting Up to 12 fps at 20.1 MP
    • Up to 30 fps at 8 MP
  • Recording Modes MP4, UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p [100 Mb/s]
  • Recording Limit Up to 29 Minutes, 59 Seconds
  • Video Encoding NTSC/PAL
  • Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo)
    • External Microphone Input (Stereo)
  • Built-in Flash Yes
  • External Flash Connection Hot Shoe
  • Memory Card Slot 1 x SD/SDHC/SDXC
  • Connectivity USB 2.0 Micro-B
  • Wireless Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth
  • GPS None
  • Battery 1 x Rechargeable Lithium-Ion (Approx. 440 Shots)
  • Package Weight 3.045 lb
  • Box Dimensions (LxWxH) 8.25 x 6.65 x 5.95″

Sample Images

About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

