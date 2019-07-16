Leica Announces the V-Lux 5, The Most Travel-Ready & Versatile V-Lux Camera To Date

The Leica V-Lux 5 is the latest addition to Leica Camera’s lineup of premium compact cameras. As the newest iteration of the V-Lux line, the Leica V-Lux 5’s high-performance zoom lens and large 1-inch sensor ensure excellent imaging performance.

The new camera offers photographers high-speed autofocus and burst shooting capabilities that are quick enough to keep up with any subject, while the long 25-400mm equivalent zoom range will get photographers extremely close in both still-pictures and high-quality 4K video. It is the perfect companion to take everywhere and capture subjects both near and far, without sacrificing quality.

Pricing & Availability

The most travel-ready and versatile V-Lux camera to date is on sale beginning today at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers for $1,250

Adorama | B&H

Some key features at a glance of the new camera:

20 megapixel 1-inch sensor

9.1-146 mm (25-400 mm equiv.) f/2.8-4 ASPH. lens

2.36 megapixel OLED EVF with 0.74x magnification

High-speed AF & 12 fps continuous burst shooting

4K video recording and 4K photo modes

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app

Technical Specifications

Pixels Actual: 20.9 Megapixel

Effective: 20.1 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 4864 x 3648

Aspect Ratio 4:3

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 1″

Image File Format JPEG, RAW

Focal Length 9.1 to 146mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 25 to 400mm)

Optical Zoom 16x

Maximum Aperture f/2.8 to 4

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 125 to 12800 (Extended: 80 to 25600)

Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority

Continuous Shooting Up to 12 fps at 20.1 MP Up to 30 fps at 8 MP

Recording Modes MP4, UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p [100 Mb/s]

Recording Limit Up to 29 Minutes, 59 Seconds

Video Encoding NTSC/PAL

Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo) External Microphone Input (Stereo)

Built-in Flash Yes

External Flash Connection Hot Shoe

Memory Card Slot 1 x SD/SDHC/SDXC

Connectivity USB 2.0 Micro-B

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth

GPS None

Battery 1 x Rechargeable Lithium-Ion (Approx. 440 Shots)

Package Weight 3.045 lb

Box Dimensions (LxWxH) 8.25 x 6.65 x 5.95″

Sample Images