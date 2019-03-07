Leica Announces The Q2: The Highly Anticipated Sequel to a Modern Milestone

Today, Leica Camera introduces the Leica Q2 camera, following the immensely successful Leica Q. The Leica Q2 offers photographers expanded creative freedom via unprecedented imaging quality, added weather protection, an upgraded viewfinder, supremely precise autofocus and more.

The Leica Q2 is on sale beginning today at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers. The camera will be sold in black paint finish for $4,995.

The Leica Q2 is the quintessential tool for available light photography, rain or shine, that promises to carry the torch of its predecessor forward to new heights and possibilities without making sacrifices.

Superior Imaging Quality Meets Unmatched Versatility

As with any Leica Camera, exceptional image quality reigns supreme, allowing photographers to consistently capture show-stopping imagery. The new Leica Q2’s full frame sensor is the highest resolution sensor in its class at 47.3 megapixels, offering users more resolution than the original Leica Q, and captures both impeccably detailed still pictures and 4K video. Together with its Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens, the Q2 ensures all-around exceptional imaging performance. This top-tier Leica optic guarantees optimum picture quality with exquisite bokeh characteristics in even the most difficult lighting scenarios.

With its high resolving power matched to its high-resolution sensor, the Leica Q2 goes beyond the conventional use cases of a 28 mm focal length via its built-in crop functions for equivalent focal lengths of 35 mm, 50 mm, and the newly available 75 mm – bringing with it more possibilities in the world of portraiture and close-up work. Thanks to the software design ingenuity of Leica engineers, when shooting cropped DNG files the full sensor image is still recorded, allowing photographers to undo or change the crop after the fact.

The Leica Q2 also adds 4K UHD and Cine4K video recording to its arsenal of features, with myriad frame rate options across 4K and 1080p, giving users impressive video recording from such a large sensor on the go to document memories or record short films.

Exceptional Quality and User Handling

The design of the Leica Q2 carries forward the Leica tradition of reduction to the essentials. The ‘Made in Germany’ seal of quality guarantees that only the finest and most resilient materials are employed in its construction. The distinctive thumb rest of the new Leica Q2 and the sophisticated diamond pattern of its leather trim ensure optimum grip and highlight the symbiosis of function and form.

Also new is the camera’s uniquely intuitive handling concept, following refined design language cues established from its brethren in the Leica M10 and Leica CL families – such as the single-stage On/Off switch, simplified three-button interface on the rear of the camera and programmable button within the thumb wheel dial. A new highlight of the Leica Q2 layout is the push-button diopter compensation dial on the back of the camera that locks and prevents accidental changes to the user’s desired setting. Every refinement, both large and small, pushes Leica’s design forward without losing sight of the core philosophy of the camera.

Following in-tune with impeccably intuitive user handling, in combination with the Leica FOTOS App, the camera’s integrated Wi-Fi module makes it possible to quickly and easily share pictures and video via social media. Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) enables a permanent connection to be established between camera and smartphone, making it possible for user to remotely wake the camera and connect any time when in range.

Make It Your Own With Accessories

A comprehensive and stylish range of optional accessories is also available for the Leica Q2. These include matching camera protector cases and carrying straps in premium-quality classic black and brown leather, and more vibrant versions in red and pink. The elegant new ‘Ettas’ line of soft, coated canvas pouches for various Leica camera models will also be launched at the same time as the Leica Q2. The pouches will initially be available in midnight blue, stone gray and red colorways, with more still to come. The accessory selection also includes technical equipment for the Leica Q2 such as the Leica SF 40, SF 60 flash units, the SF C1 remote flash control unit and an additional add-on thumb rest and handgrip. All accessories are functionally designed for easy handling, perfectly matching the quality and design of the camera and are manufactured from only the finest materials to ensure reliability for a lifetime of use.

An exhibition of Leica Q2 photography is on view at the Elga Wimmer Gallery in New York City for a limited engagement of 24-hours on March 7th, featuring the works of Hiram Garcia, President of Production of Seven Bucks Production and a film/television producer. The series, titled ‘Behind the Seen,’ is a diverse collection of images that strive to highlight the beauty and intrigue of the movie industry and marks Garcia’s debut photographic gallery exhibition. Garcia’s ‘Behind the Seen’ is the first and only exhibition worldwide shot exclusively on the new Leica Q2 camera.

According to Garcia:

Behind the Seen’ is a diverse collection of images that showcase a slice of my production life through a short period of time. I curated imagery from the work on-set of my current project as well as included glimpses into the other aspects of where my career spills over. Whether it be promotional stunts for projects currently in theaters or something as simple as rehearsing for upcoming scenes, I wanted to showcase the beauty and intrigue I see within the industry I work in. This is a brief snapshot of what I SEE on a daily basis.

Technical Details

Camera type: 35 mm digital compact camera, fixed prime lens

Format / aspect ratio: 24 x 36 mm / 3:2

Lens: Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH., 11 elements in 9 groups, 3 aspherical elements

Digital zoom: 28 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, 75 mm

Image stabilization: Optical shake compensation system for still picture and video exposures

Aperture range: 1.7 to 16 in 1⁄3 EV increments

Image sensor/resolution: Full frame CMOS sensor, 50.4/47.3 million pixels (total/effective)

Dynamic range: 13 stops

Color depth: 14-bit

Photo file formats: Selectable: DNG, DNG + JPEG, JPEG.

DNG/JPEG resolution:

Video recording formats: MP4 (C4K/4K/Full HD)

Video resolution/frame rate:4K: 30 or 24 fps. C4K: 24 fps. Full HD 24, 30, 60 or 120 fps

Audio recording format: AAC

Microphone: Stereo

Speaker: Mono

Storage media: SD/SDHC/SDXC memory cards Recommended: UHS II memory cards

ISO settings: Automatic, ISO 50, ISO 100, ISO 200, ISO 400, ISO 800, ISO 1600, ISO 3200, ISO 6400, ISO 12500, ISO 25000, ISO 50000

White balance: Automatic, presets for: daylight, cloudy, shade, incandescent, electronic flash, grey card, manual colour temperature selection

Color spaces: sRGB / Adobe RGB / ECI RGB V.2.0

JPG settings: Standard, vivid, natural, monochrome, high-contrast monochrome, all with further settings for contrast, saturation and sharpness in 5 steps

Focusing Working range: 30 cm to ∞, close focus distance 17 cm in macro mode

Settings: Automatic (autofocus) or manual focusing. Loupe function and edge highlighting (focus peaking) in four colors available as focusing aids in manual focusing mode.

Autofocus modes: AFS (shutter release only after successful focusing), AFC (shutter release possible at any time), AF setting can be saved.

Autofocus metering modes: Single field (moveable metering point), multi-field (49 fields), face recognition, subject tracking, optional setting/shutter release by touching the monitor screen.

Exposure modes: Program AE, aperture priority, shutter speed priority and manual setting

Scene modes: Automatic, sport, portrait, landscape, night portrait, snow/beach, fireworks, candlelight, sunset, digiscoping, miniature effect, panorama and HDR

Exposure metering modes: Multi-segment, center-weighted, spot

Exposure compensation: ± 3 EV in 1/3-EV increments

Automatic exposure bracketing: 3 or 5 exposures in steps of up to 3 EV, can be set in 1⁄3 EV increments

Shutter type: Choice of mechanical, electronic or hybrid

Shutter speeds: 60 s to 1⁄2000 s with mechanical shutter, 1 s to 1⁄40000 s with electronic shutter, in 1/3 increments

Flash synchronization up to 1⁄500 s, linear flash with all shutter speeds faster than 1⁄500 s (with HSS-capable SCA 3002 flash units).

Continuous shooting: Choice of 10/5/3 fps (H/M/L)

Self-timer delay: 2 or 12 seconds

OLED viewfinder: Resolution: 1280 x 960 pixels x 3 colors (= 3.68 megapixels). Viewfinder image: approx. 100%, aspect ratio: 4:3, eye-relief: 21 mm. Adjustable between -4 and +3 dioptres, with eye-sensor for switching between viewfinder and monitor screen

Monitor screen: 3″ TFT LCD monitor screen with approx. 1,040,000 image dots, touch control capability

WLAN: IEEE 802.11b/g/n compliant (standard WLAN protocol), channels 1-11, encryption method: WLAN-compatible WPA™/WPA2™ encryption; access mode: infrastructure mode

Bluetooth: Bluetooth LE

Power supply: Leica BP-SCL4 lithium-ion battery, rated voltage: 7.2V, capacity: 1860 mAh

Charger: Rated voltage 8.4 V; capacity at least 1860 mAh (according to CIPA standard): ca. 400 exposures; charging time: approx. 180 min.; battery charger: 100–240 V, 50/60 Hz, 0.25 A, with adapters

Exposures per battery charge: Approx. 370

Body: Robust, lightweight magnesium alloy construction

Lens filter thread: E49

Tripod bush: A 1/4 DIN 4503 (1/4″ thread).

Dimensions (W x H x D): 130 mm x 80 mm x 91.9 mm

Weight: 718 g / 637 g (with / without battery)

Package includes: Camera, carrying strap, lens hood, lens cap, accessory shoe cover, battery charger, mains power cable (EU, US, local power cable), USB cable.

Software: Leica FOTOS App

What are your thoughts on this announcement? Speaking with my friends who own the original Q, they seem to be most excited about the weather-seal, stating, “That alone is worth the upgrade.” Which features are most exciting to you? Let us know in the comments.