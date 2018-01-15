Leica Announces 2 New APO Prime Lenses | Leica 75mm & 90mm F/2 APO-Summicrons

Leica had teased the notion of a new line of Summicron lenses back in fall of 2016 at Photokina, and the first in that line are the new short telephotos, the 75mm and 90mm f/2 APO-Summicrons.

Product Highlights

L-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2 to f/22

One Aspherical Element

Multi-Layer and AquaDura Coatings

Dual Syncro Drive Stepping AF Motor

Floating Elements System, Internal Focus

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Design

If you’ve ever shot using a Leica APO lens like the APO-SUMMICRON-M 50mm f/2 ASPH, this is exciting to you. For those not familiar, APO is short for ‘apochromatic’, or ‘apochromat’, and the calling card of an APO is the lack of chromatic and spherical aberration. Originally developed for microscopy, APO lenses aimed to bring the red, green, and blue light waves together on a single plane, and the result of that is the aforementioned lack of aberration.

APO lenses aren’t all the same, however, and some bestow the designation upon lenses that don’t necessarily deserve it, but Leica’s APO lenses are held to stricter criteria and their APOs are historically brilliant, and the benefits are available across most of the image circle. What this means in practical terms is that Leica’s APO lenses deliver incredibly sharp and clear images with a level of detail you really won’t find elsewhere, in addition to that ‘pop’ Leica lenses are known for.

It’s generally considered more difficult to make APO lenses at longer focal lengths which makes the two announced today a very interesting decision, and the new lenses are both identical in dimensions at 4 inches long and just about 1.5lbs. . The new lenses are made for the Leica SL system but with that mount can be used natively on both the Leica TL2 and Leica CL announced within the last 6 months. Given the APS-C sensors on those cameras it makes these lenses nice options for a telephoto field of view.

The new APO-Summicron-SL lenses will begin shipping in February and the 75mm model will retail for $4,750 and the 90mm for $5,150.

See official Press Release below: