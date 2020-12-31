In this new video from Emily Teague and Adorama, she’ll go through 3 quick tips that will help you visualize and understand artificial lighting. Emily will discuss important fundamentals, show which shadows are created depending on the angle of your light, and teach you how to analyze catchlights to understand photographers’ lighting setups.

[Related Reading: Advanced Portrait Lighting (Full Tutorial)]

Emily is a portrait and fashion photographer based out of Brooklyn new york and in this recent video she’ll be talking all about light and how to really visualize it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the 3 tips and what Emily will show you in this 13-minute video.

Understand the Fundamentals of Light light travels in straight lines a helpful way that I visualize this is actually imagining laser-like lines coming out from your light and these lines are going to go until it either hits something or it runs out

Learn what shadows are created based on the angle of your light

Breaking down catch lights use catchlights to understand how photographers create their images Learning how to do this, you can find out pretty much how many lights they were using what kind of modifiers they were using all just by analyzing the catchlights



Emily takes the time to show you how moving the light will change the shadows on her subject’s face and how you can use that knowledge to create a truly compelling image. Additionally, with this information, you’ll be able to look at other images that inspire you to figure out how they were lit and possibly recreate that style on your own with your own work!

[Related Reading: Lighting a Portrait with Cheap Umbrella Modifiers]

We hope you enjoy this video and learn a little more about how light works from it. Be sure to leave any questions you have about lighting in the comments below, or simply let us know if you picked anything up from it! Cheers and have a safe and great holiday weekend!