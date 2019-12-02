Skylum Software’s Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal including the special bundles listed below is almost over. These Luminar packages that save you up to 75% will go away at midnight (Pacific) tonight!
Bundle #1 – $79 – Luminar 4 + 2 bonuses of your choice
Bundle #2 – $99 – Luminar 4 + 5 bonuses of your choice
Bundle #3 – $129 – Luminar 4 + All of the bonus packages
The Bonuses to Choose from;
- PDF Expert – free app – $80 value
- Envira Gallery – free plan + 30% off of other plans – $29 value (+up to $90 discount)
- ViewBug – free 1 year of Pro plan – $118 value
- Xpozer – discount – $75 value
- Clipchamp – 3 months free of Clipchamp’s Create account – $30
- Rocky Nook – free book of a choice – ~$44.99 value
- Pack of Skies (Skylum) – presets – $25 value
- Signature Look Pack (Skylum) – presets – $25 value
