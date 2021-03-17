While an umbrella is likely one of the first lighting modifiers a portrait photographer owns, it is often the most underutilized item as you grow. Why is that? Shoot-through umbrellas were some of the first diffusion techniques known to the art form of photography and have slowly become overshadowed by portable softboxes, but I want to examine why it is still one of the superior choices for light modification. In this video, we’re going to show you the power of an easy one-light setup using a large flash and umbrella to go from boring to beautiful in just a few minutes.

Video: Studio Lighting Made Simple

Gear Used in This Tutorial

As we’ve taught in our recent YouTube tutorials, we are going to be working through this using the C.A.M.P. Framework.

odify/Add Light: Are your subjects visible in the frame or do they need to be chiseled out? Do you need to add an additional light source? Pose & Photograph: Take your shot!

Composition

The composition for this photograph is pretty simple: my goal is to center Chelsea against the backdrop and have her sit on the stool. Now that we’ve figured that out we can move on to the intentional choices we can make to start incorporating flash.

Ambient Light Exposure

The first thing I want to do is cut the lights in the room – hang in there, I’ll explain. This obviously makes the room super dark but it’s a choice we are making for later in the C.A.M.P. Framework. My settings for this shot are 1/200th of a second, f/2, and ISO 800. You can see from the screenshot from the video above, you can see just how dark it is. This brings us to our next step: adding and modifying light.

Modify/Add Light

People hate umbrellas because they spill light everywhere, but when used well they can be incredible modifiers. You’ll notice on the other side I have a V-Flat. This will direct the light and bounce it towards Chelsea’s back. This helps us fill the shadows and essentially acts like a two-light setup.

Pose/Photograph

All that’s left to do is pose Chelsea on the stool and take our shot. Take a look at some of the final images:

For more in-depth lighting tutorials make sure you join our Premium family where you gain access to over 30 photography tutorials. We have comprehensive flash photography courses to help you better understand how to use tools you already own to create unforgettable images.