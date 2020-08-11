With the 1big Dock SSD Pro and the 1big Dock, LaCie’s storage experts have introduced two new storage solutions. According to the company, the two new products are aimed at creative professionals and prosumers.

Designed by Neil Poulton, the LaCie 1big Dock SSD Pro (2 TB and 4 TB SSD capacities) and 1big Dock (4 TB, 8 TB, and 16 TB HDD capacities) add to LaCie’s line of versatile data storage systems built for visual content creators.

1big Dock Pro: A Perfect Solution for Cinematographers

With the 1big Dock Pro, LaCie is clearly targeting users who need a powerful SSD. Especially for particularly data-hungry applications, demanding users can benefit. For example, the premium SSD can easily be used for 6K or even 8K video projects.

The 1big Dock Pro is based on a Seagate FireCuda NVMe SSD. With the built-in Thunderbolt 3 interface, speeds of up to 2800 Mbps are possible. In addition to the Thunderbolt 3 interface, two USB-C ports are also available to the user.

The docking station itself also has an integrated USB 3.0 port. In addition, the docking station has connections for memory cards and an output for DisplayPort 1.4. It is the ideal peripheral for most professional cinema cameras including leading brands like ARRI, Blackmagic, RED, and Canon.

Technical Specifications of the 1big Dock SSD Pro

Storage Capacity Max 4 TB

Connection Interface 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C)

Maximum Read Speed 2800 MB/s

Maximum Write Speed 2800 MB/s

Internal Interface PCIe

Type Solid-State Drive

Form Factor M.2

Media Card Slots SD/SDHC/SDXC

Cooling System Passive

Dimensions (L x W x H) 4.6 x 2.2 x 8.5″ / 118.0 x 56.3 x 217.0 mm

Weight 2.87 lb / 1.3 kg

1big Dock: The little brother

The 1big Dock is the “less powerful” storage solution among the two new options. However, this only applies in relation to its big brother. After all, the 1big Dock still offers satiable performance at a more affordable price tag.

Unlike the 1big Dock Pro, the 1big Dock is also available in an HDD version. Here, the user can choose between 4, 8, or 16 TB of storage space. Although the speeds and general performance should be significantly below the SSD variant, the HDD version should be able to offer most of the functions of the SSD variant.

Technical Specifications of the 1big Dock

Storage Capacity Max 16 TB

Connection Interface 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 / USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB Type-A)

Maximum Read Speed 240 MB/s

Maximum Write Speed 240 MB/s

Internal Interface SATA III

Type Hard Disk Drive

Rotational Speed 7200 rpm

Form Factor 3.5″

Media Card Slots SD/SDHC/SDXC

CompactFlash

Cooling System Passive

Dimensions (L x W x H) 4.6 x 2.2 x 8.5″ / 118.0 x 56.3 x 217.0 mm

Weight 3.75 lb / 1.7 kg

What Do They Share

Regardless of their performance, both versions offer practical features. Contents of memory cards and USB devices can be transferred directly to the device. Conveniently, all storage media can be accessed from the computer via the Dock.

Thus, 1big Dock and 1big Dock Pro replace common adapters. With the help of both versions, even laptops can be loaded with a power up to 70W via the USB-C port. This makes the two docks a real all-rounder and practical companion. One cable is sufficient to supply the laptop with power and data at the same time.

What’s The Difference Between Them?

For professional users, the 1big Dock SSD Pro comes complete with two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy-chaining up to six devices and device charging as well as a USB 3.0 port for docking or charging mobile devices. A DisplayPort 1.4 connector caters for monitors up to 8K resolution at 60hz, while card slots for professional media will accept CFexpress, CFast 2.0, and SD cards.

The 1big Dock gives them all the same connectivity, DisplayPort 1.4, and SD card capabilities of the SSD Pro version, but with CompactFlash card slots instead of CFexpress and CFast 2.0, that will suit both semi-pro and professional users alike. This alternative has an HDD core.

Who is the target audience?

1big Dock Pro: Filmmakers and DITs in the trenches of 6K or 8K video production. This is ideal, super slow motion, uncompressed video, and VFX content.

1big Dock: Content visual creators that not necessarily need an SSD solution and who are looking for a more affordable option.

What´s The Reasoning Behind These Two Devices?

When it comes to storage media, the idea behind it´s pretty simple. At a basic level, there’s a choice between HDDs and SSDs and single drives or RAID systems. These are then connected up to our computers and they’re ready to store or back up any of the files we deal with.

Not only do the 1big Dock systems give you extra connectivity, but they also free up the existing ports on your machine, keeping your desktop cleaner and free from messy cables.

But when it comes to getting the very best performance out of a storage system in a world that now requires us to work with video files upwards of 6K or 8K in resolution, the humble storage system needs to become so much more than just a place for files.

A Bittersweet Taste

You get what you pay for, that´s for sure. The 1big Dock Pro seems like a dream come true to cinematographers, but if you are one of them, be ready to open your wallet and pay $2,501 for the most complete option with a memory of 4TB. Of course, you can choose the less expensive version without SSD, but with an HDD drive and with a storage capacity of 4TB for $354.

Final Thoughts

It is clear that as we move forward and video files become ever larger our storage systems need to keep pace both in terms of speed and when it comes to media management. With a choice between the 1big Dock and the 1big Dock SSD Pro, users now have a media hub storage solution to suit a wide range of budgets as well as being ready for the new generation of 8K-capable devices.

For more information about the 1big Dock SSD Pro and 1big Dock visit the LaCie website.

