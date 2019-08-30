New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Labor Day Weekend 2019 Sales

By David J. Crewe on August 30th 2019

Welcome to the Labor Day Weekend Deal-Dash, your source for the best deals, sales, rebates, and announcements on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software!

This holiday week, we have deals & announcements from companies like Adorama, Bloom, B&H, Spider, and More.

B&H Deals Of The Week

 

Save Big on a huge selection of items from Microphones & Laptops to Camera Bundles & Game Consoles at B&H Photo this week!

 

 

Save $2800 on Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar – $3,499.00

 

 

 

 

 

Save $300 on LG 32GK650G-B 31.5″ 16:9 G-Sync LCD Gaming Monitor – $414.95

 

 

 

 

 

Save $500 on Sony Alpha a7R III Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Accessories Kit – $2,498.00

 

 

 

Click Here To See All The Additional Deals from B&H

Deals Of The Week with Adorama

 

 

 

Save $700 (19%) on Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R Mirrorless Digital Camera Body – $2,997.99

 

 

 

Save $1,100 (53%) on Profoto B2 250 AirTTL Location Kit, Includes B2 250 AirTTL Power Pack, 2x B2 Head, 2x Li-Ion Battery, B2 Carrying Bag, B2 Location Bag, Battery Charger – $995.00

 

 

 

 

Save $39.90 (10%) on Flashpoint eVOLV 200 Pro TTL Pocket Flash Round Head Accs Kit (Godox AD200 Pro) – $375.01

 

 

Click here to see all the additional incredible offers from Adorama

Photography Deals On Amazon

 

 

Nikon D3500 24.2MP DSLR Camera w/AF-P 18-55mm VR Lens & 70-300mm Dual Zoom Lens – (Renewed) + 16GB Bundle$419

 

 

 

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm is II Lens Bundle + Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Lens and 500mm Preset Lens + 32GB Memory + Filters + Monopod + Spider Flex Tripod + Professional Bundle$589

 

 

DJI Mavic Pro 4K Quadcopter with Remote Controller, 2 Batteries, with 1-Year Warranty – Gray$859

 

 

Click here to see more daily deals from Amazon

Save On Canon Gear Here

Trade Up To Z With Nikon

Save 60% Sitewide on Creative Live

Save 50% Sitewide with code EARLY4

Save 30% on Bloom.io

Save 30% on Bloom with SLR Lounge

Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan.

Save On Spider Camera Holsters & Accessories

Enter our special SLR Lounge code (SLR25) when checking out at spiderholster.com and save 25% off all gear.

Save On Rentals With Borrowlenses

Save more with Borrowlenses. Save 15% on + day rentals with code LABORDAY15. Grab cameras, lenses, and support gear for your next big gig!

Miscellaneous Offers

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith Wants His...
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

