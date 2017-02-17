Kendall Jenner Trades In Her Cover Status For a Camera | Gets Massive Editorial As A Photographer

Kendall Jenner is once again donning her photographer hat for Conde Nast’s UK based Love magazine, thus making waves around the photography world. Jenner made her debut as a fashion photographer this past summer while photographing Kaia Gerber, supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter, for the magazine. Her second assignment for Love includes various covers as well as a 72-page spread. For the seventeenth issue, Love launched a social media based competition in search of finding the “generation’s next icons” to grace the cover of their magazine. Kendall picked her favorites from among the 110,000 applications to photograph. The cover stars include the likes of Sienna Miller and Kaia Gerber once again.

Kaia Gerber photographed by me for LOVE magazine 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/yn2WxUiy1t — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 19, 2016

The fact that a major publication is hiring youthful photographers while actively seeking fresh, new faces via an online search suggests that there is a shift on the horizon. This change in direction feels oddly reminiscent of when Peter Lindbergh changed the direction of fashion photography and supermodel status seemingly overnight back in 1990. Vogue made mention that Kendall’s photography is a welcome presence in a world where most of the fashion images are still created by a predominantly male force. The question circling the photography world is that of whether or not her work is worth the notoriety or if it is simply the fact that her name carries that much weight and she can work a camera.

As with any art, it is relatively subjective. Yes, Kendall is fortunate to have access to and work with the caliber of talent that is cast for such shoots. Like it or not, Jenner’s latest work is on par with and as good as some of the major campaign work being churned out of California these days. It is decently composed, properly exposed, and breaking the rules in all of the right ways to once again change the mold of fashion as we know it. This trend of photography may not go down in history as being among the iconic pieces like those of Richard Avedon and Helmut Newton. The fact remains that Kendall Jenner is getting hired time and time again for her voice alone and producing quality content that meets such demands.

Seeing as this is only her second mainstream work for hire with a camera in her hands, it can be assumed that Kendall will continue to refine her storytelling skills through a lens and become a force to be reckoned with in the near future.