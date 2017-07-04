July 4th Camera Gear Sales On Bodies & Up to 20% Off Lenses | Deal Dash
In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Some of the following deals are for Independence Day, and others vary on deal length validity. The July Fourth specific deals have an asterisks.
CANON – UP TO $500 OFF + Extras
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body and Storage Kit
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with 24-105mm f/4 II Lens
Canon EOS 6D DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L
Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses Kit
Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens*
Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM*
SONY UP TO $500 OFF
Sony Alpha a7S II Mirrorless Digital Camera with Rode VideoMic Pro Kit
Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm*
Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 III Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit
Sony Alpha a7R II with Storage Kit
Sony Alpha a7R II with 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens and Storage Kit
Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS
Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 24-70mm f/4 ZA OSS Lens
FUJIFILM – UP TO $330 OFF BODIES
Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit
Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 35mm Lens and Battery Grip Kit
Fujifilm X-Pro2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 23mm f/2 Lens Kit
NIKON – UP TO $300 OFF
NIKON D750 REVIEW | IT’S ACHILLES, LESS HIS HEEL
Nikon D750 (*now back in stock)
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED VR II Lens
Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
Nikon D3300 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 55-200mm Lenses Kit
