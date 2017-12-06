JPEGmini 40% Off Sale

Christmas miracle? Well, that’s a stretch, but JPEGmini Pro on 40% discount is a reason to smile. I have extolled the virtues of JPEGmini on SLR Lounge for years, ever since speaking with Eli Lubitch of Beamr/JPEGmini, and then adopting it fully within my workflow. It was a harder sell for some at $149 but then they dropped the price to $99 for pro, and included the Lightroom Plugin and Photoshop Plugin, and now, today only, it’s $59.

If you’re a photographer in the modern era, it’s just one of those things you should really consider, and it’ll come in handy. Keep in mind that the results here are different than just reducing the export quality parameters within LR or whatever program. You can check the full review here from 2 years ago, and you can get it at 40% off here, now.

As a primer:

What is JPEGmini? Concisely, it is a program that allows you to compress your JPEG files to the utmost point in terms of file size before losing any perceivable quality. ‘Perceivable’ being the operative word there.

Of course, we love the JPEG on a whole. It’s an incredibly versatile image format that lets massive image files be saved at a fraction of the size with ‘minimal’ loss. You can choose your compression levels, which makes the JPEG the image file type of choice for the internet, sharing, and storage. I would wager that for most of you, you’ll use Photoshop or Lightroom as your compression engines, and while they are good, JPEGmini is better.

JPEGmini’s quality measure algorithm guides and drives the standard compression to the point that eliminates all the redundancies beyond human vision, but retains the original quality you can see. As Eli said,