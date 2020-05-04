Like many businesses around the globe, the event & wedding photographers and vendors have been affected pretty drastically by the COVID-19 pandemic. The gatherings that are the livelihood of many families & independent workers have stopped entirely for the foreseeable future and as such photographers, Christian Cardona & Juan Carlos Echavarría want to help get out of this unprecedented moment for our industry and their country.

Christian and Juan Carlos have gathered a community of photographers & educators from around the world, (including our own Pye Jirsa), to help by giving 30-minute talks & presentations through the Zoom platform. Registration for the event is only $20 USD, ($60,000 COP), the minimum value to donate on the page where the campaign is being carried out. This is a non-profit event from which the money raised will go directly to helping those who are impacted by the lockdown and loss of income due to the Coronavirus because it is now when they need us the most.

At this moment there is a campaign to donate through the Vaki website for the Alimenta Foundation here: http://www.vaki.co/unidospornuestrosheroes, which will be in charge of receiving the resources and making the deliveries of the food to the people who need it.

Schedule of Events

The ENCUENTRO DE FOTOGRAFOS (Photographers Meeting), will be held on May 6 and 7, 2020, from 9:00 am to 5:45 pm, Bogotá time, Colombia on a private group on Facebook.

Wednesday May 6th, 2020 Schedule

8 AM/ VICTOR LAX / @VICTORLAX

“La fotografía de bodas no existe”

“La fotografía de bodas no existe” 8:40 AM/ LUIS GARVAN / @LUISGARVAN

9:20 AM/ JUYÁ / @JUYAPHOTO

“Construcción y radiografía de una imagen para entender el yo como fundamento de creación”

“Construcción y radiografía de una imagen para entender el yo como fundamento de creación” 10 AM/ THE RICTHERS / @ONLYTHERICHTERS

“La maldita foto de boda”

“La maldita foto de boda” 10:45 AM/ ANA IGLESIAS / @ANAIGLESIASPHOTOGRAPHY

“Pequeños de gran personalidad”

“Pequeños de gran personalidad” 12 M/ GUS GEIJO / @GUSGEIJO

“Ser un fotógrafo creativo o morir”

“Ser un fotógrafo creativo o morir” 1:20 PM/ IVÁN GONZÁLEZ / @IVAN.LEMONADE

“Cool Sessions”

“Cool Sessions” 2 PM/ ERICKA+LANNY MANN / @twomannstudios

2:45 PM/ MARIANO LEIVA / @marianoleiva

“La Génesis”

“La Génesis” 3:25 PM/ FLORENCIA TUCCI / @FLO_TUCCI

“Arte Digital en Photoshop”

“Arte Digital en Photoshop” 4 PM/ LAZARO CASAS / @lazarocasas

“No son enchiladas”

“No son enchiladas” 4:45 PM/ TREVOR DAYLEY / @trevordayley @magnetmod

5:25 PM/ CAMILO DIAZ / @camilodiazphotography

“Fotografía en aguas confinadas /Sesión subacuática”

“Fotografía en aguas confinadas /Sesión subacuática” 6 PM/ ALEJANDRO GUTIÉRREZ / @alejandro_gutierrez

“Soluciones para Streaming desde Canon”

Thusrday May 7th, 2020 Schedule

8 AM/ CARLOS A. CRUZ / @LAFOTOPERRERIA

“Luces, cámaras, woof woof: El flujo de trabajo de un fotógrafo de perros”

“Luces, cámaras, woof woof: El flujo de trabajo de un fotógrafo de perros” 8:40 AM/ FRANCK BOUTONNET / @FRANCKBOUTONNET

“Love makes a family: A 13-year photo essay”

“Love makes a family: A 13-year photo essay” 9:20 AM/ ROCIO VEGA / @MOMENTICOSBYROCIOVEGA

“Photo film story telling

“Photo film story telling 10 AM/ FER JUARISTI / @FERJUARISTI

“Define tu estilo, honra a tus héroes visuales”

“Define tu estilo, honra a tus héroes visuales” 10:45 AM/ MARIANO TEOCRITO / @MARIANOTEOCRITO

“Elementos”

“Elementos” 11:25 AM/ CHRISTIAN MACIAS /@CHRISTIANCRI1

“Propuestas fundamentales para la fotografía de bodas”

“Propuestas fundamentales para la fotografía de bodas” 12 M/ CITLALLI RICO / @CITLALLIRICOPHOTOGRAPHY

“Cómo desarrollar proyectos personales y no morir en el intento”

“Cómo desarrollar proyectos personales y no morir en el intento” 1:25 PM/ LUIS PONCE / @LUISPONCEM

“El Encanto de los Andes”

“El Encanto de los Andes” 2 PM/ HIRAM TRILLO / @HIRAMTRILLO / @geekoto

“Más allá de las bodas”

“Más allá de las bodas” 2:45 PM/ JUAN EUAN / @JUANEUANPHOTOGRAPHY

“The Freaking Light”

“The Freaking Light” 3:25 PM/ LIZ PINTO / @LIZPINTO10

“Manejo de Redes sociales para fotógrafos”

“Manejo de Redes sociales para fotógrafos” 4:45 PM/ GABRIELA OLMEDO / @GABYOLMEDO

“Narrativa, story telling y fricción cognitiva”

“Narrativa, story telling y fricción cognitiva” 5:25 PM/ HECTOR AGUIRRE / @HAGUIRREPHOTO

“El Foco, nuestro talón de Aquiles”

“El Foco, nuestro talón de Aquiles” 6 PM/ PYE JIRSA / @slrlounge / @pyejirsa

“Closing the sale”

If you’re interested in any of the classes and presentations that will be offered, please email efotocol@gmail.com and send them the following info;

Your phone number with country code for contact via zoom

Name of the conference you wish to attend

Help make this viral by spreading the word. with more people, more donations can be achieved!

For more information about the donation campaign you can visit the official site here: www.unidospornuestrosheroes.com and the Donation page here: www.vaki.co/unidospornuestrosheroes.