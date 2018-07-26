Photographing the Milky Way

News & Insight

Adobe Add’s Profiles for The Fantastic Irix Wide Angle Lenses

By Justin Heyes on July 26th 2018

The Irix lineup has mustered a bit of a cult following in the relatively short time that it has been on the market. Being fantastically sharp, with minor vignetting, and very little distortion, it is no wonder when photographers that have gotten their hands on the Swiss-designed, Korean-made lens have praised their optical prowess.

[REWIND: Landscape Photography Tips For Minimalist Photos]

Though able to hold its own against the competition, the Irix 11mm f/4.0 and Irix 15mm f/2.4 lens aren’t beyond the help of a bit of software correction, but what lens isn’t really? Irix for some time has been providing its users with an in-house lens correction profiles for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop for correcting the already-minimal distortion, vignetting and chromatic aberration that are found in ultrawide lenses. Thanks a recent update for the Creative Cloud, the Irix 11mm f/4.0, and Irix 15mm f/2.4 lens profiles are now supported by the latest from Adobe.

For those who aren’t aware, Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Camera Raw include numerous lens profiles, which you can use to correct common lens aberrations, distortion, and vignetting. With the new update, those who own either the Blackstone or Firefly versions of these lenses can now use the software to automatically correct for these issues when using Creative Cloud Applications.

Irix has stated, “This feature provides for accurate adjustment via these profiles and for ongoing software development.

For users of previous versions of Adobe software may still download the profiles direct for Irix, here.

PolarPro QuartzLine Filter Review | A...
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

