iPhone 8 Wedding Photography With Benj Haisch | Computational Photography Is Getting Good

While it’s not news that iPhones (and other smartphones) are capable of producing compelling imagery, as the iPhone 8 Plus finds its way into the hands of more professional photographers, we are seeing some work come forth that might just blow your mind a little.

The functionality of portrait mode and the dynamic range of the new phone’s camera are looking impressive and combined with an eye for exposure and composition plus a little massaging in the mobile post-processing realm, images can be made that rival those of a DSLR, at least at social media resolution.

Seattle area wedding photographer Benj Haisch has exemplified this in a gorgeous set of images from a destination elopement in Santorini. Using his iPhone 8 Plus and a single preset in the VSCO mobile app, some of the images are indistinguishable from DSLR-produced shots at first glance. Haisch used his phone to capture the images in order to provide a quick, sharable sneak peek for his clients, saying in a social media post,

“Big elopement tip … make sure you take a bunch of iPhone photos so that your couple can share them with their loved ones who aren’t able to be there as soon as possible.”

He also provided an edited image taken with his “real” camera for comparison, which makes it clear that non-phone cameras aren’t going anywhere just yet. Still, it’s interesting to see phone photos inching closer to offering truly DSLR-like results. To see more from Benj Haisch, check him out on his site, Facebook page, or Instagram.