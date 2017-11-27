Cyber Monday Sale | Up to 45% Off

Shop Here
Gear & Apps

Instant Film Holiday Gift List | For The Nostalgic And Impatient

By Holly Roa on November 27th 2017

The search for holiday gifts can take you in many directions. With out-turned pockets and a cleared-out bank account you may pick up that flagship dream camera for a special someone, or maybe you’re less invested in the person you’ll be gifting and want to get them something fun that is more affordable.

Instant cameras are always fun and run a gamut from practically pennies, to a few hundred dollars for new cameras, and they’re on trend right now as an added bonus.

[Rewind:] The Return Of Polaroid | The King Is Back And Already An Instant Classic

The main players in the game are Fujifilm, Polaroid Originals, Leica, and Mint, and from these manufacturers, you will find an assortment to delight your loved ones who are enamored with instant photography. Whether they already own an instant camera and are in need of accessories or somewhere to display their instant photos or can’t wait to dip their toes in the instant photography world, we’ve rounded up some potential gifts for them by price. All prices are current as of 11/27/17.

Under $100

[Rewind:] Leica Sofort Review | The Instant Camera For the Grown Up & As Leica As It Gets

$100 – $300

$300 +

Is anything on this list catching your eye? Which ones would you want to receive as a gift?

Tags:
Previous
Dear Lens Makers: It's Time to Break...
About

Seattle based photographer with a side of videography, specializing in work involving animals, but basically a Jill of all trades.
Instagram: @HJRphotos

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

Review | Clay Cook's Fashion & Editorial Portrait Photography Course + (Holiday...
By Brittany Smith on November 25, 2017
Sony A7rIII A TIME Magazine 'Best Of 2017' | The Merging Of Two Worlds
By Kishore Sawh on November 25, 2017
Tiffen ND Filter Starter Kit Review for DJI Phantom 4 Pro
By Shivani Reddy on November 25, 2017

Connect with us!