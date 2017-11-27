Instant Film Holiday Gift List | For The Nostalgic And Impatient
The search for holiday gifts can take you in many directions. With out-turned pockets and a cleared-out bank account you may pick up that flagship dream camera for a special someone, or maybe you’re less invested in the person you’ll be gifting and want to get them something fun that is more affordable.
Instant cameras are always fun and run a gamut from practically pennies, to a few hundred dollars for new cameras, and they’re on trend right now as an added bonus.
The main players in the game are Fujifilm, Polaroid Originals, Leica, and Mint, and from these manufacturers, you will find an assortment to delight your loved ones who are enamored with instant photography. Whether they already own an instant camera and are in need of accessories or somewhere to display their instant photos or can’t wait to dip their toes in the instant photography world, we’ve rounded up some potential gifts for them by price. All prices are current as of 11/27/17.
Under $100
- Leica Sofort Photo Album $19.95
- Leica Sofort Photo Presenter $22.95
- Lowepro Tahoe CS 80 Pouch for Fujifilm instax mini Camera$25.95
- Fujifilm instax Sentiment Pegs (10-Pack) $7.75
- Fujifilm instax 3-Pack Magnetic Frames (Variety) $7.49
- Fujifilm instax Quilted Album $11.99
- Fujifilm Instax Accordion Album $8.95
- Fujifilm instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera with Instant Film and Case Kit $71.99
- Leica Sofort Color Instant Film Pack (10 Exposures) $12.95
- Fujifilm INSTAX Wide 300 Instant Film Camera $94.95
- Fujifilm instax mini Instant Film Bundle (3x 10-Sheet Packs) $24.95
- Polaroid Originals Color i-Type Instant Film (8 Exposures) $15.99
- Polaroid Originals Black & White i-Type Instant Film (8 Exposures) $15.99
- Polaroid Originals ND Filter for SX-70 Cameras (2-Pack) $4.99
- Print File 44-8P Archival Storage Page for 8 Prints (4 x 4.5″, 25-Pack) $8.95
- Polaroid Originals Duochrome 600 Instant Film (8 Exposures) $19.99
- Polaroid Originals OneStep2 Instant Film Camera (Graphite) (preorder) $99.99
$100 – $300
- Polaroid Originals Sun 640 Instant Film Camera $129.99
- Mint Camera Flash Bar 2 for Polaroid SX-70-Type Cameras $102
- Mint Camera Lens Set for Polaroid SX-70 Cameras $116
- Holga Polaroid Instant Film Back $129
- Fujifilm instax mini 70 Instant Film Camera Kit with 20 Sheets instax Film $102.48
- Fujifilm instax SQUARE SQ10 Hybrid Instant Camera with Instant Film and SD Card Kit $239
- Fujifilm instax SHARE SP-3 Smartphone Printer with SQUARE Film Kit (Black) $212.85
- Fujifilm instax SHARE Smartphone Printer SP-2 with Instant Film Kit (Silver) $134
- Fujifilm instax mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera with Twin Pack of Film Kit $104
$300 +
- Polaroid Originals SX-70 Instant Film Camera (Silver and Brown) $381.43
- Mint Camera InstantFlex TL70 2.0 Instant Film Camera Gift Set $526
- Mint Camera InstantFlex TL70 2.0 Instant Film Camera $389
- Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera (LimoLand by Jean Pigozzi Special Edition) $395
- Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera with Case and Film Kit $309
- Mint Camera SLR670-S Instant Film Camera (Black) $699
Is anything on this list catching your eye? Which ones would you want to receive as a gift?
