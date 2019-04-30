Instagram Will Test Hiding Likes To See Effects on Mental Health

In efforts to train users to start focusing more on the content they post than their engagement metrics, Instagram will begin testing the removal of like count from photos. While this may seem like a trivial matter, there is fervent curiosity and studies behind whether or not the emergence and dependence of likes on social media have affected the minds of our youths.

“The account owner will still be able to access their own metrics and see the total likes or view counts for a specific post, although they will need to tap through a post to view those metrics.”

This could be problematic for those that run IG/FB ads that locate users to distribute ads to through the use of “algorithms that take into account a post’s likes or view counts, among other metrics”. This isn’t a permanent decision, but a better understanding of the effects the change will have will help determine if this action will actually help users in the long run.

Is This Solution Enough? Is it too Late?

Although the change hasn’t been deployed publicly, private tests begin later this week for users in Canada at F8, Facebook’s annual developer’s conference.

With brand deals made on the engagement metrics of content creators, it is indeed an interesting shift for the company to make. Will this inevitably craft a better image of our self-worth, or has the damage already been done and is this band-aid is too late?

Via Buzzfeed News