Instagram Now Lets You Schedule Posts

Despite the best efforts of third parties, Instagram didn’t allow any tool the functionality to post directly –scheduled or otherwise– to Instagram because of its limited API. In one of those ‘about time’ moments, Instagram has finally announced that it will allow users to start scheduling posts.

Until the recent announcement, which came via the social media giant’s business blog, the closest Instagram got to scheduling posts was the support for ‘Drafts’, which allowed social media users to prepare posts for later publication.

Before you break out the Dom, official support for post scheduling comes with a few caveats. There is no support for pre-scheduling ads or videos, nor is there direct availability to schedule post within the service itself. Instead, the support is being added to Instagram’s API, thus allowing Instagram partners like HootSuite, Sprout Social, SocialFlow, or any other Facebook Marketing partner to now have access to the functionality.

“The scheduling and publishing of Instagram content has been the number one request for our 16 million customers. Now, they can manage large volumes of content, multiple team members and multiple Instagram accounts with ease and security. Hootsuite is excited to partner with Instagram to make this happen,” said in a statement by CEO of Hootsuite Ryan Holmes.

The change was introduced today as part of a larger restructuring of Instagram’s API platform. The newer Instagram Graph API, which included the ability to analyze metrics and insights about the business’ performance now adds post scheduling; the ability to view posts they’ve been tagged in and view other business profiles.

The announcement falls in line with other Instagram features such as allowing Stories older than 24 hours to be posted and drafts. Their apparent move away from real-time sharing has long been overdue. There’s another caveat, however, and that is, for now it seems post scheduling is something only larger brands and influencers (businesses) can do, but Instagram says an update will make its way to regular profiles by early 2019.

via: Instagram Business Blog