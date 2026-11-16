Imagen’s Black Friday 2026 sale runs from November 9 through December 4. New, trial and returning photographers can get their first month of the Limitless plan for $5 on the new Imagen Intelligent Studio, including unlimited AI culling and AI editing. Two additional offers are open to everyone: 30% off annual plans and 50% off the Profile Shop.

Get the Imagen Black Friday deal

Imagen Black Friday 2026 Offers

New, trial and returning users: first month of Limitless for $5

Plus two additional offers for everyone: 30% off annual plans, 50% off the Profile Shop

The $5 offer uses code BF26. After the first month, Limitless continues at the regular monthly price, and you can switch to pay-as-you-go, move to an annual plan or cancel. For reference, Limitless normally runs $129 a month billed annually, or $165 if billed monthly.

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What Is Imagen Intelligent Studio?

If you last used Imagen as a Lightroom companion that sent edited catalogs back to you, Intelligent Studio is a different product. It’s a full post-production workspace where culling, editing and exporting happen in one app, in whatever order you want. You can cull, edit, go back and cull again without switching programs.

Imagen added a full manual editor this fall, with sliders, masks, presets and retouching tools for both RAW and JPEG files. That means a wedding can go from original files to final export without opening Lightroom at all, although Lightroom users can keep their existing workflow if they prefer.

We took a deep look at the new workspace in our Imagen Intelligent Studio review. Three features stand out for working photographers.

AI Profiles

Imagen’s core feature is still the AI Profile. It learns your editing style from your past work and applies it consistently across an entire shoot. A Personal Profile needs a large back catalog of your own edited images to train, the required minimum is 2000 photos. If you don’t have that, you can start with a Talent Profile from the Profile Shop, which is built on the style of a professional photographer. That’s why the 50% Profile Shop discount matters for existing users.

The Assistant

Intelligent Studio includes an Assistant that takes plain-language requests. You can ask it to find every photo of the bride, give all the closed-eye shots one star, or make the reception look warmer and moodier, and it handles the steps in one go.

AI Filters and Culling

AI filters surface key moments in a gallery without manual tagging, and Limitless includes unlimited AI culling. Culling flags blurry frames and closed eyes, groups similar shots, and ranks them. For a sense of how it’s evolved, see our earlier look at Imagen’s AI culling.

Who the $5 Month Is For

The $5 first month is the low-risk way to test Imagen on a real wedding or event during your busiest season. One month is enough to cull, edit and deliver a full gallery and see how close the AI gets to your style.

For pay-as-you-go users, the 30% off Limitless Annual is the deal to look at. Pay-as-you-go charges per exported photo, so if you’re delivering several weddings a month, a flat annual plan with unlimited culling and editing can quickly cost less.

For a broader look at the category, see our Imagen review.

Things to Keep in Mind

After the $5 month, Limitless renews automatically at the full monthly price, so set a reminder if you plan to switch plans or cancel. Personal AI Profiles need a sizable catalog of your own edited images to train well, so newer photographers will likely start with a Talent Profile. As with any AI editor, expect to fine-tune the first few galleries before the results feel like your own.

Imagen Black Friday 2026 Offer Details

Dates: November 9 to December 4, 2026

New, trial and returning users: first month of Limitless for $5 (use code BF26)

Available to everyone: 30% off annual plans and 50% off the Profile Shop

Eligibility: individual photographers; studios with multiple photographers should use Imagen’s Business plan

Get the Imagen Black Friday deal

Find more photography software and gear discounts in our Black Friday Deal Tracker.

Our Take

Five dollars for a month of unlimited AI culling and editing is about as low-risk as software trials get, especially in the middle of wedding season. If you’ve been curious whether Intelligent Studio can replace your Lightroom workflow, this is the month to find out. Run a full wedding through it before the renewal date and decide from there.

Meta description: Imagen Black Friday 2026: first month of Limitless for $5, 30% off Limitless Annual and 50% off the Profile Shop. Offer runs Nov 9 to Dec 4. See the details.