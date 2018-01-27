The HP ZBook X2 | A Mobile Editing Workhorse For Windows

The ability to be productive in different locations is not only an asset but a necessity for photography and video work. Sometimes it is the product of what the job demands and for others it is a necessity because not every photographer owns a studio from which to work.

Regardless of the situation, it is good to know that there are several choices when it comes to mobile editing and Miguel Quiles has a viable option for your consideration with the first installment of his “Q Review” YouTube series. Here is an in-depth look at the HP Zbook X2.

Product Highlights (As Tested)

Windows 10 Pro 64

7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor

32 GB memory; 1 TB SSD storage

14″ diagonal 4K touch display

Intel® HD Graphics 620

NVIDIA® Quadro® M620 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

Price of the Model Shown $3279 + Shipping/Handling

The perks of a versatile device such as the HP ZBook X2 are that it seems to fulfill the needs of a creative’s workflow without compromising functionality. This could work very well for anyone who is looking for an ultra portable Windows machine that can adapt competently to the different demands of photo retouching and video editing.

Below are some of the performance test comparisons between the HP Zbook X2, Microsoft Surface Book, and a MacBook Pro. Full specs of each can be found in the video description on YouTube.

If you are in need of a new mobile workhorse, check out Miguel’s thorough review of the HP Zbook X2 in the following video. It can be ordered in several different configurations to best suit your needs here, although it should be noted that the newest 8th gen CPU is scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

You can check out and subscribe to Miguel’s YouTube Channel as well as keep up with him on Instagram.

