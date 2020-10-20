HP, Intel, and Movidiam Announce Winners of Power Your Breakthrough Creative Competition
HP partnered with Intel and creative freelance network Movidiam to host a competition aimed at inspiring the next generation of creative professionals. The competition received an unprecedented number of incredible entries from across the UK, and now the winners are ready to be announced!
Winners – poweryourbreakthrough.movidiam.com/competition
- 1st place: Henry White ‘Quarantine’
- Runner up: Ben Hunter ‘We have everywhere to go’
- Runner up: Xanthe Nimmo ‘The Giant’s Church’
- Animation: Gemma Schnable ‘Dysmorphia’
- Directing: Sayna Fardaraghi ‘Waiting’
- Filmmaking: Kieran Panchal ‘Sun Town’
- Illustration: Marta Zubieta ‘You Are Nature’
- Motion Graphics: Adam Najia ‘Blackburn: Reframed’
- Photography: Johann Overmeer ‘Beforx’
An additional winner will also be chosen from a set of nominated ‘People’s choice’ entries. Voting commences at 3pm on October 19th, and concludes at midnight on October 26th – available here.
Nominees:
- Robyn Packham – Freshers Illustrations
- Danny Lines – Specular Thoughts
- Mac Harwood – Surfing Through Winter
- Beatrice Mikulskyte – CGI Illustration
- Megan Amis – Ophelia in Modern
- Rory Cowan – Breakthrough
- Kerry Martin – Photography
- Joshua Treadgold – Fetch
Prizes:
A breakdown of prizes and competition categories can be viewed at https://poweryourbreakthrough.movidiam.com/competition
David J. Crewe
David J. Crewe
