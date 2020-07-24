We’ll show you how a high-powered strobe can be a beneficial tool in any photographer’s kit – even for someone that shoots primarily natural light. Watch the full tutorial below as part of our Slice of Pye IGTV series on the Profoto Instagram. Tune in to our next episode: August 5th at 2PM EST!

We went out on a maternity shoot around the noon hour where there was plenty of natural light. Ryan and Jackie’s mood board had an airy and pastel feel that lent itself perfectly to a natural light look. Twenty minutes into the shoot, they encountered a little issue. The sun that had been peeking through the trees had disappeared, so I brought out my Profoto B1 and placed it on a Benro monopod to recreate the look Ryan and Jackie were looking for. I knew because I didn’t have that sun direction through the trees so our frame and composition would have to crop out the actual location of the sun as to not confuse people of where the light was coming from or detect that a strobe was used.

Using a speed ring (typically used for mounting accessories) as a makeshift reflector to funnel the light forward toward the subjects, I braced the monopod between two trees and aimed it toward the shooting area. Using the C.A.M.P framework originating from our Lighting courses, I then dialed in my ambient light exposure. With his Canon 5D Mark III on the following settings: 1/200th, ISO 50, f/1.6 and the B1 at full power, I was able to create the following images.

Can This Look Be Achieved With Regular Flashes?

Yes. You can achieve the same look with regular flashes, but at 500-watt seconds, you’ll need 8-10 flashes to get that much power, and who wants to carry around and set up all those flashes? The Profoto B1 also has an extremely fast recycle time and you can definitely use the Profoto B10 Plus to achieve this look as well. The powerful strobe really helps highlight Jackie’s form, adding a hair light and helping her stand out from the background. Look at the images below and you can tell the subtle differences that adding a high powered strobe can achieve.

