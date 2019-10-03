This year’s Complete Photography Bundle offer by 5DayDeal can’t be beat. This incredible bundle of education and resources from industry leaders includes over $3,000 worth of video tutorials, eBooks, digital tools, and other resources for just $89 (a savings of over 97%). If that weren’t great enough, 5DayDeal donates a significant portion of the proceeds to charity.

Sale Dates: Oct. 3 through Oct. 8 (5 Days Only)

Purchase Link: Here

Price: $89

Retail Value: $3,046.00

Complete List of Education and Resources

PRODUCT NAME CONTRIBUTOR RETAIL VALUE Wedding and Fashion Photography QuickStart Jerry Ghionis $144.00 Aurora HDR 2019 Skylum Software $99.00 Ivory Dreams Elephant + Sparkler & Shine Overlay Photoshop Action Collections Summerana .com $104.00 Secrets to Amazing Photos From The Masters Marc Silber $99.00 Clouds and Skies + The Great Abyss Photo Composite Rikard Rodin $94.00 Get Camera Confident Lauren Bath $99.00 The Complete Posing Workshop SLR Lounge $99.00 Start to Finish 1 & 2 Ryan Dyar $130.00 Pick Price Profit Chris Scott $117.00 ON1 Discovery – Video Training Nicole S. Young $99.00 Editing in Adobe™ Photoshop Elements® Jackie Jean $97.00 Photoshop for Lightroom Users Piet Van den Eynde $99.00 The Artist Joel Grimes $179.00 Getting Started with Photoshop + Adobe Camera Raw Blake Rudis $116.00 Photography + Lightroom Jumpstart Tim Shields $96.00 Lifestyle Newborn Photography Made Easy Elena Blair $147.00 The Business of Retouching | Pricing Strategies for Photographers and Retouchers PROEDU.com $199.00 Wedding Photography 101 Matt Granger $99.00 Aurora Composite Photoshop Tutorial Mads Peter Iversen $69.00 Fine Art Photography Masterclass Serge Ramelli $147.99 Multi-Shot Mayhem: How to Make HDR, Panorama + Timelapse in Photoshop photoshopCAFE .com $50.00 The Guide to Shooting in Manual Mode Spyros Heniadis $69.00 Mastering Dodging and Burning Nick Page $50.00 Making Movies in Photoshop. Video in Photoshop CC photoshopCAFE .com $50.00 Client Care Cards + Botanical Serenity Complete Marketing Set Twig & Olive Photography $195.00 Photo All Star Mark Condon $99.00 Lightroom and Composition eBook Bundle Andrew S. Gibson $104.00 The Decoding Lightroom Video Course contrastly .com $97.00

All for a Good Cause

As we previously mentioned, 10% of the bundle revenue goes directly to charity. Join us along with the rest of the photography community to help raise $100,000 in these five (5) days (Oct. 3-8). Take a look!

Even if you choose not to purchase the bundle yourself, please share this information with your friends to help spread the word – there’s something for everyone! I ask this of you because, not only is this such a great deal that others will want in on, but it champions some deserving organizations that I’m extremely proud to support. I hope you will too.

PLEASE NOTE: Download links expire 30-60 days post-sale; customers can always contact support@5daydeal.com to get their downloads once verified as a customer of the sale.