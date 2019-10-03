How to Get $3,046 of Education for Only $89 (Oct. 3-8)
This year’s Complete Photography Bundle offer by 5DayDeal can’t be beat. This incredible bundle of education and resources from industry leaders includes over $3,000 worth of video tutorials, eBooks, digital tools, and other resources for just $89 (a savings of over 97%). If that weren’t great enough, 5DayDeal donates a significant portion of the proceeds to charity.
Sale Dates: Oct. 3 through Oct. 8 (5 Days Only)
Purchase Link: Here
Price: $89
Retail Value: $3,046.00
Complete List of Education and Resources
|PRODUCT NAME
|CONTRIBUTOR
|RETAIL VALUE
|Wedding and Fashion Photography QuickStart
|Jerry Ghionis
|$144.00
|Aurora HDR 2019
|Skylum Software
|$99.00
|Ivory Dreams Elephant + Sparkler & Shine Overlay Photoshop Action Collections
|Summerana .com
|$104.00
|Secrets to Amazing Photos From The Masters
|Marc Silber
|$99.00
|Clouds and Skies + The Great Abyss Photo Composite
|Rikard Rodin
|$94.00
|Get Camera Confident
|Lauren Bath
|$99.00
|The Complete Posing Workshop
|SLR Lounge
|$99.00
|Start to Finish 1 & 2
|Ryan Dyar
|$130.00
|Pick Price Profit
|Chris Scott
|$117.00
|ON1 Discovery – Video Training
|Nicole S. Young
|$99.00
|Editing in Adobe™ Photoshop Elements®
|Jackie Jean
|$97.00
|Photoshop for Lightroom Users
|Piet Van den Eynde
|$99.00
|The Artist
|Joel Grimes
|$179.00
|Getting Started with Photoshop + Adobe Camera Raw
|Blake Rudis
|$116.00
|Photography + Lightroom Jumpstart
|Tim Shields
|$96.00
|Lifestyle Newborn Photography Made Easy
|Elena Blair
|$147.00
|The Business of Retouching | Pricing Strategies for Photographers and Retouchers
|PROEDU.com
|$199.00
|Wedding Photography 101
|Matt Granger
|$99.00
|Aurora Composite Photoshop Tutorial
|Mads Peter Iversen
|$69.00
|Fine Art Photography Masterclass
|Serge Ramelli
|$147.99
|Multi-Shot Mayhem: How to Make HDR, Panorama + Timelapse in Photoshop
|photoshopCAFE .com
|$50.00
|The Guide to Shooting in Manual Mode
|Spyros Heniadis
|$69.00
|Mastering Dodging and Burning
|Nick Page
|$50.00
|Making Movies in Photoshop. Video in Photoshop CC
|photoshopCAFE .com
|$50.00
|Client Care Cards + Botanical Serenity Complete Marketing Set
|Twig & Olive Photography
|$195.00
|Photo All Star
|Mark Condon
|$99.00
|Lightroom and Composition eBook Bundle
|Andrew S. Gibson
|$104.00
|The Decoding Lightroom Video Course
|contrastly .com
|$97.00
All for a Good Cause
As we previously mentioned, 10% of the bundle revenue goes directly to charity. Join us along with the rest of the photography community to help raise $100,000 in these five (5) days (Oct. 3-8). Take a look!
Even if you choose not to purchase the bundle yourself, please share this information with your friends to help spread the word – there’s something for everyone! I ask this of you because, not only is this such a great deal that others will want in on, but it champions some deserving organizations that I’m extremely proud to support. I hope you will too.
PLEASE NOTE: Download links expire 30-60 days post-sale; customers can always contact support@5daydeal.com to get their downloads once verified as a customer of the sale.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.