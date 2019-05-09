WEDDING SEASON SALE! 30% Off Training Systems!

Original Videos

How to Create Mid-Day Sun, Anytime, Anywhere | Slice of Pye Ep. 3

By Pye Jirsa on May 9th 2019

Welcome to the live series we’re doing bi-monthly on Profoto’s Instagram called “Slice of Pye”. We’ll be covering a myriad of topics and showcasing a ton of Profoto gear in action over the course of the next year so please join us over on IG Live!

Tune in to our next episode: May 22nd at 2PM PST!

No sun? No problem! Learn how to create mid-day sun indoors or anywhere with this 2 light setup.. Watch the full video here:

 

Gear Used

Final Images from the Tutorial

To learn more on this topic check out our latest YouTube video:

About

Founding Partner of Lin and Jirsa Photography and SLR Lounge.

Follow my updates on Facebook and my latest work on Instagram both under username @pyejirsa.

